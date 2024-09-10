First Responders Honored at Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s “Three Stars of Tennessee Award” Ceremony

During today’s 2024 “Three Stars of Tennessee Award” ceremony Governor Bill Lee and State Senator Becky Duncan Massey joined Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long and Deputy Commissioner of Homeland Security Greg Mays to honor and remember eight first responders who died or suffered a career-ending injury in the line of duty.

“As we grieve with the loved ones of today’s “Three Stars of Tennessee Award” recipients, we honor their sacrifice because we know the safety and security we enjoy is only possible because of the first responders who serve and protect communities across Tennessee,” said Commissioner Long.

2024 “Three Stars of Tennessee Award” Honorees

Knoxville Fire Department Captain Chris Patterson

Blount County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Gregory Allen McCowan

Knox County Sheriff’s Office Officer Tucker Blakely

Morristown Hamblen Emergency Medical Service Paramedic Todd E Giles

Macon County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant William Cherry

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department Detective Donovan Coble

Memphis Police Department Officer Joseph Russell “Rusty” McKinney

Memphis Police Department Officer Jewell L. Suggs

The “Three Stars of Tennessee Award” was created in 2014 by the Tennessee General Assembly (TCA 4-1-501). Following the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, Senator Massey spearheaded the effort to develop a special statewide recognition for public servants who, in the line of duty, were killed or suffered a career-ending injury.

The “Three Stars of Tennessee Award” is available to watch on the Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s YouTube page, youtube.com/@Safety.