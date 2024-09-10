Governor Mills to Attend New England Governors and Eastern Premiers Conference in Boston

Boston, MASSACHUSETTS -- Tomorrow, Monday, September 9, 2024 through Tuesday, September 10, 2024, Governor Janet Mills will participate in the 45th Annual Conference of New England Governors and Eastern Canadian Premiers (NEG-ECP) in Boston, Massachusetts.

The annual convening brings together Governors from across New England and Eastern Canadian Premiers to discuss shared, cross-border priorities. This year's conference, hosted by Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, will focus on energy and the clean energy transition. Governors and Premiers will discuss goals, along with the offshore wind supply chain and hard-to-decarbonize sectors.

Maine is a leader in clean energy deployment and innovation, earning national recognition for its record-setting heat pump adoption and winning a $147 million federal grant award to develop the world's largest multi-day energy storage system in Lincoln. In August, Maine finalized an agreement with the Federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management to develop nation's first floating offshore wind research array in the Gulf of Maine. The state's clean energy sector is expanding rapidly with over 15,000 people employed, more than halfway to Governor Mills' goal of 30,000 clean energy workers by 2030. Maine continues to engage in regional planning and coordination with neighboring states to create a stronger, more reliable, and resilient electric grid and accelerate the clean energy transition across the state and region.

Tomorrow, Governors and Premiers will visit a clean energy site and attend a welcome reception at Fenway Park. On Tuesday, participants will participate in roundtable meetings and a press conference at the Boston University Center for Computing & Data Sciences.

WHO:

Governor Janet Mills

New England Governors

Eastern Canadian Premiers

WHAT: 45th Annual Conference of New England Governors and Eastern Canadian Premiers

WHEN: Monday, September 9, 2024 and Tuesday, September 10, 2024

WHERE: Boston, Massachusetts

RSVP: Media who wish to cover the NEG-ECP must RSVP to Ayub Tahlil at ayub.tahlil@mass.gov for more details.

The 11 member jurisdictions of NEG-ECP are: Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Québec.