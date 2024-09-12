How A Safe Haven for Newborns’ Outreach is Changing Lives for Pregnant Teens and Women

A Safe Haven for Newborns. Helping mothers and safely placing newborns in caring arms. Newborn safely surrendered in caring arms A Safe Haven for Newborn baby sleeps in caring arms

Social Media’s Role is Helping Spread Awareness

Our grassroots efforts are saving lives. To date, 408 infants have been given a chance at life and at a forever home — 398 in Florida, nine in other states and one in Honduras.” — Nick Silverio, Founder, A Safe Haven for Newborns

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gloria M. Silverio Foundation 501C3 d/b/a A Safe Haven for Newborns is the lifeline for many of the teens or women who face an unplanned pregnancy and are searching for help. The Foundation’s mission is to end infant abandonment, and works every day on behalf of those teens and women in crisis that need their help.One of the biggest challenges a small non-profit faces is marketing itself and reaching its target audience. With a limited budget and a small, all-volunteer marketing team, A Safe Haven for Newborns makes use of all the tools available to reach the distressed expectant mothers, beginning with an informative website.Accessible on the webpage is the telephone number for the 24/7 confidential and multilingual Helpline and information on how to get the help they need.Safe Haven for Newborns has a constant presence across the social media platforms. Their message is simple — you are not alone. Nick Silverio, founder of A Safe Haven for Newborns, views the social media platforms as one of the many tools available to reach the teen or woman who is dealing with an unexpected pregnancy.They have received calls from girls as young as 13 to 41-year old women. “Through our social media presence, we are reaching these expectant moms and offering them a safe haven. The more followers we have, the greater our reach; and the better the chance to reach that one teen or woman that needs our help,” said Silverio.The Foundation’s hands-on approach to marketing includes taking part in local community fairs and events and doing presentations statewide in both the public and private sectors. It creates specific education programs, videos and activities to reach the vulnerable population between the ages of 14 and 22 years of age and the information is shared with schools and other institutions.The public awareness programs and activities are targeted throughout the state of Florida and include the use of billboards, bus benches, buses and other mass transportation promotions. All designed to reach the targeted communities.The success of the Safe Haven for Newborns program lies with its strong bond with the hospitals and fire/EMS stations. In order to help facilitate a safe surrender of the infant, the Foundation provides training and education to all 24/7 “Safe Haven” facilities and law enforcement agencies. The online programs can be taken at the medical personnel's convenience and at no cost to them. “Our grassroots efforts are saving lives,” Silverio said. “To date, 408 infants have been given a chance at life and at a forever home — 398 in Florida, nine in other states and one in Honduras.” For more information on how you can make a difference in the life of an unborn child, visit the Safe Haven for Newborns website and follow us on our social media channels.ABOUT THE GLORIA M. SILVERIO FOUNDATIONThe Gloria M. Silverio Foundation 501 C3, d/b/a A Safe Haven for Newborns, is a nonprofit organization founded in 2001 by Nick Silverio. A Safe Haven for Newborns assists girls/women facing an unexpected pregnancy — saving two lives — in complete anonymity, protecting her right to privacy. For information, visit www.safehaven@asafehavenfornewborns.com.

