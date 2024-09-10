MEMORANDUM: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Patriot Day

TO: Brian Fienemann, Director of Real Estate Management and Development

FROM: Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE: Tuesday, September 10, 2024

RE: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Patriot Day

It has been 23 years since the United States of America experienced heinous acts of terror on September 11, 2001. United our country stands in remembrance of the 2,977 lives that were lost on that day; including many first responders, local law enforcement, and military personal who demonstrated selfless courage in responding to these evil acts. I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, to honor and remember those who were lost on that day.

To view the Patriot Day Proclamation, click here.

###