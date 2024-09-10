Scam Jam events set for central Oregon Sept. 12 and 13

The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation (DFR) and Oregon AARP are hosting back-to-back Scam Jam seminars in Bend on Sept. 12 at the Larkspur Community Center and in Sisters on Sept. 13 at the Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire Station.

Joining DFR and AARP will be representatives from the Federal Trade Commission, local police officers, and others. Attendees will hear from experts and learn how to spot scams and gain prevention tips and tools to protect against fraud. Last year, Oregonians lost nearly $10 million to frauds and scams.

“We are excited to have back-to-back session in central Oregon to bring fraud awareness to more people,” said DFR Administrator TK Keen. “It’s through these conversations that we can educate and empower Oregonians to recognize the signs of fraud and take steps to protect themselves.”

The Bend event will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Larkspur Community Center, 1600 SE Reed Market Road, Bend, OR 97702. The Sisters event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the fire station at 301 S. Elm Street, Sisters, OR 97759.

The event is free and registration is not required but is encouraged:

About Oregon DFR: The Division of Financial Regulation protects consumers and regulates insurance, depository institutions, trust companies, securities, and consumer financial products and services. The division is part of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, Oregon’s largest consumer protection and business regulatory agency. Visit dfr.oregon.gov and dcbs.oregon.gov.