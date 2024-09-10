I-40 West Ramps Near Airport Near Completion
Nashville, Tenn. - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be opening a new Exit 216 ramp on Interstate 40 West for SR 255 / Donelson Pike by 5 a.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2024.
Crews with Superior Construction will conduct a right lane closure in the I-40 westbound lane for pavement marking operations beginning Wednesday, September 11 at 8 p.m. until Thursday, September 12 at 5 a.m. This work is needed to prepare a traffic shift onto a new Exit 216 on I-40 Westbound onto Donelson Pike (SR 255).
After this work is complete, motorists traveling I-40 West will take a new ramp to exit the interstate onto Donelson Pike (Exit 216). Motorists entering I-40 West from Donelson Pike will also take a new ramp. See map below for new traffic pattern.
The new ramps are part of the ongoing project to construct a new I-40 interchange and re-align Donelson Pike. Reconstruction of the interchange will increase capacity and improve the overall operation of the interchange, providing efficient access to the airport, I-40, and other nearby businesses.
All work is weather-dependent. As always, drivers are reminded to allow additional time, slow down, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.
Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay map (https://smartway.tn.gov). Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.
