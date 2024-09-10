Maryland Department of Agriculture to Hold Virtual Public Hearing Regarding DAF Regulations 

September 10, 2024

ANNAPOLIS, MD (September 10, 2024)– The Maryland Department of Agriculture has announced a virtual listening session will be held on Tuesday, September 17 from 12:30 p.m.- 2 p.m. to allow stakeholders to share concerns regarding Emergency Actions for HB 991 and SB 1074 (Agriculture – Food Processing Residuals Utilization Permit – Establishment.) Recently submitted to the Administrative, Executive and Legislative Review (AELR) Committee, these actions are to allow temporary regulations to be in place while the Department moves to submit a Proposed Action to adopt.

The hearing will serve as an opportunity for Department staff to collectively receive feedback from the public. Farmers, producers, representatives of agriculture support agencies, and other interested groups are encouraged to attend.

To confirm your attendance and receive the virtual link, please RSVP to the department’s Director of Government Relations Rachel Jones at rachel.jones2@maryland.gov.

###