Smart City Networks Upgrades Hawai'i Convention Center's Infrastructure for Pokémon World Championships

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart City Networks , the nation’s leading provider of telecommunications services for the convention industry, successfully completed an infrastructure and network upgrade at the Hawai’i Convention Center to meet the requirements of the recent Pokémon World Championships. The upgrade, co-funded by Smart City and ASM Global, ensured the venue was equipped with cutting-edge technology to support the high-demand event, which welcomed over 10,000 attendees and hosted multiple concurrent live streams.“Smart City Networks recently equipped the Hawai‘i Convention Center with state-of-the-art connectivity to increase bandwidth and meet technical requirements for the 2024 Pokémon World Championships,” said Teri Orton, General Manager of the Hawai‘i Convention Center. “The team at Smart City Networks made the process seamless, and we were pleased to meet the needs of our thousands of guests at this highly anticipated global event.”"When we first reviewed the specifications, it was clear that the current infrastructure couldn’t meet the needs of the event," said David Bachler, Smart City Networks' General Manager. "But we were confident in our ability to deliver a solution. We worked with our venue client, ASM, and Smart City’s engineering team and got to work immediately."Smart City Networks took the lead on the project, navigating the complexities of the venue’s existing infrastructure and the logistical challenges of completing such an extensive upgrade in a short timeframe. The project involved replacing outdated multi-mode fiber with state-of-the-art single-mode fiber, increasing the network’s overall capacity. In addition to the fiber upgrade, Smart City replaced the existing Core Router to enable multi-gig capabilities."Credit goes to Stephen Whitley, our lead project manager, and Regional Director Jim Snook, for their relentless efforts," added Bachler. "Their leadership, along with the support of our contractors, ensured we met our deadlines and delivered a future-proofed network for the Hawai'i Convention Center ."The installation process included approximately 12,000 feet of fiber optic cable connected to 17 Intermediate Distribution Frame (IDF) locations and 7 floor pocket locations throughout the convention center."This was a fast-paced project with minimal lead time, and our exceptional team proved why Smart City Networks is an industry leader," said Mark Haley, President of Smart City Networks. "We are proud to not only partner with ASM to meet the event’s current needs, but also positioned the Hawai'i Convention Center for unparalleled success in the years to come."The Pokémon World Championships, the highest-profile event in the Pokémon competitive scene, marked the first time the event was held at the Hawai'i Convention Center.About Smart City Networks - Smart City Networks is the nation’s leading provider of cutting-edge technology services for the convention center and hospitality industries. The company is known for its ability to create customized, high-performance solutions that meet the unique needs of its clients. With a focus on innovation and excellence, Smart City Networks serves over 40 convention centers and venues across the United States.About ASM - ASM Global is the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences. It is the global leader in venue and event strategy and management—delivering locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to achieve maximum results for venue owners.About the Hawai'i Convention Center - “Where Business and Aloha Meet,” the 1.1 million-square-foot Hawai‘i Convention Center provides a spacious, modern and flexible meeting space in the heart of Honolulu – all with an award-winning team and renowned aloha spirit. Conveniently located between East and West, the Center is a global leader for a diverse array of meetings and events, just steps from 30,000 hotel rooms in iconic Waikiki. The Center is a state-owned facility opened in 1998, and is managed by ASM Global. For more, visit MeetHawaii.com

