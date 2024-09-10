NUJ Branch September 2024
This month's edition reports on how the union supported photographer members covering the summer riots, how your donations are building journalist hubs in Gaza; and it's DM motion writing time for branches.
Welcome to the latest edition of NUJ Branch:
- Michelle Stanistreet writes about her agenda for the autumn
- Update on the general secretary election and result of the ballot for the Journalist editor
- Jim Boumelha reports on the IFJ’s work in Gaza
- Michael Calderbank looks forward to the new government’s first Parliamentary term
