NUJ Branch September 2024

This month's edition reports on how the union supported photographer members covering the summer riots, how your donations are building journalist hubs in Gaza; and it's DM motion writing time for branches.

Welcome to the latest edition of NUJ Branch:

  • Michelle Stanistreet writes about her agenda for the autumn
  • Update on the general secretary election and result of the ballot for the Journalist editor
  • Jim Boumelha reports on the IFJ’s work in Gaza
  • Michael Calderbank looks forward to the new government’s first Parliamentary term

