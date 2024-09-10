Arizona Ports of Entry Pause Traffic For a Moment of Silence on 9/11

Tucson, Ariz. - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO), will hold a moment of silence on Wednesday, September 11th honoring the victims of the terrorist attacks.

Arizona ports of entry will pause all inbound and outbound vehicle and pedestrian traffic at 5:46 a.m. on Wednesday for a moment of silence.

Expect minor delays and plan accordingly. Please be patient as we pay our respects to those that lost their lives on that tragic day.