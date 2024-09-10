Northpark to Receive Historical Marker to Celebrate 40 Years of Style

RIDGELAND, MS, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northpark will receive a historical marker this Thursday, September 12 as part of its 40th anniversary celebration. 40 years ago on September 12, Northpark opened its doors in Ridgeland and has been steadily expanding ever since. In addition to being a shopping center, Northpark has also become a place where the community can gather and small businesses can flourish.

In the year leading up to their 40th anniversary, Northpark has celebrated the small businesses that call the center home by featuring their unique stories in a bi-monthly segment entitled “Shop Local Spotlight.” For the past four decades, Northpark has also provided countless employment opportunities and stimulated economic growth in the Jackson metro area.

“Northpark is more than just a shopping center,” said Shawn Cochran, General Manager of Northpark. “While it is a place where customers can come and shop for the latest styles, it is also a community hub that has connected people for 40 years now. Not only does Northpark connect community members with one another, but the center also provides a place where small businesses can both find and form relationships with customers.”

To commemorate the occasion, Northpark will be receiving a historical marker on Thursday, September 12 at 10:30 a.m. at the shopping center. There will be a ribbon-cutting, followed by a short reception and the opening of the 40 Years of Style Historical Exhibit, which will showcase photos and memorabilia from Northpark over the years. To further celebrate, Dillard’s will present “Fashion through the Decades” on Saturday, September 14, featuring the return of the Gayfer Girls to the runway for the first time ever in outfits inspired by the ‘80s, ‘90s and today.

Before being taken over by Dillards in 1998, Gayfers gave young women the opportunity to apply to be Gayfer Girls, ambassadors that promoted the store’s clothing. These ambassadors formed lifelong bonds with one another through their shared love of fashion and are reuniting to celebrate Northpark’s 40th anniversary. Local high school students will also make a runway appearance in homecoming attire in honor of the approaching homecoming season. The fashion show is free and will begin at 2 p.m. Additionally, there will be a scavenger hunt with a $2,000 shopping spree grand prize, a spin-to-win gift with purchase booth, a DJ and photo opportunities.

“We cannot wait to celebrate 40 years of style with our wonderful community that has supported Northpark throughout the years,” said Laura Antoon, Marketing and Business Development Manager at Northpark. “We want to offer events that allow new memories to be formed while simultaneously celebrating four decades worth of memories at Northpark. Whether it was a first job at Northpark or spending weekends at the center with friends, everyone in the Jackson metro area seems to have stories about the role Northpark has played in their lives.”

To learn more about Northpark, visit www.visitnorthpark.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram TikTok, and LinkedIn (@shopnorthparkms).

About Northpark

Mississippi's premier indoor shopping destination, Northpark, is home to more than 120 stores and specialty shops. Located in Ridgeland, Mississippi, Northpark combines contemporary architecture and design with next generation technology and Southern charm. Conveniently located less than one mile east of I-55 at the intersection of County Line & Wheatley Roads, Northpark features Dillard's, JCPenney, Belk, H&M, B&B Theatres, Victoria's Secret, Windsor, Pac Sun, and Buckle and over 50 locally owned businesses.

For additional information, stop by https://visitnorthpark.com/ or follow social media at: Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/ShopNorthparkMS/ Instagram: @ShopNorthparkMS #NorthparkNostalgia #NP40YearsofStyle

About Pacific Retail Capital Partners

Pacific Retail Capital Partners (PRCP) is one of the nation’s premier retail operating groups of retail-led properties, with more than $3 billion in assets under management in the United States. Based in Southern California, PRCP provides end-to-end sourcing, assessment, underwriting, valuing, development, marketing and asset management of consumer real estate with a proven track record of repositioning retail properties. PRCP strategically manages over 20 million+ square feet of regional, open-air lifestyle and mixed-use centers. Adept in crafting a compelling vision for the future of a specific asset through master planning and adaptive re-use, PRCP is skillful in amending REA’s and thorough when negotiating with anchors to unlock the value of the underlying dirt. The Executive team has over 150+ years of collective real estate expertise in leasing, marketing, operations, design, development, investment, and finance. With a keen focus on enhancing the value and quality of its growing portfolio, PRCP is dedicated to creating a unique, strategic vision for each property and exceeding the highest expectations of investors, retailers, and consumers.

For additional information, visit pacificretail.com

