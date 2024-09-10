Lange Closes Second HVAC Deal in First 10 Days of the Month

Patrick Lange, Business Modification Group

Reflecting Hot Atlanta HVAC Market

The window is open for sellers to command high multiples. I just don't know when it closes.” — Patrick Lange

MADISON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patrick Lange, the leading business broker in the HVAC industry, has successfully closed his second deal in the first ten days of September, further solidifying his reputation as a dealmaker. The surge in activity highlights the growing demand for HVAC companies, particularly as buyers seek stable investments amid market uncertainty.

When asked about the recent activity, Lange commented, “I’m not surprised; this has become the norm in the Atlanta area. For sellers, this is a prime opportunity to offer an HVAC company for sale.”

Lange attributes the heightened interest in part to the upcoming election, which is contributing to a sense of market uncertainty. "Buyers are scrambling to acquire good companies to invest in," Lange explains. "HVAC companies are among the safest investments, given their essential business status and the recurring revenue models that come with maintenance agreements."

Though the market remains hot, Lange notes that conditions may cool after November. "Right now, the market is buzzing with opportunity, but we may see a shift as we get further into the election cycle. The window is open for sellers to command high multiples. I just don't know when it closes.”

