Stay in Contact with FEMA After You Apply for Assistance

After you apply for federal disaster assistance, it is important that FEMA be able to contact you. FEMA may need to call some New Mexicans in Lincoln, Otero, Rio Arriba, and San Juan counties, and the Mescalero Apache Reservation to continue processing their application for assistance after South Fork and Salt Fires and flooding.

Make sure that FEMA has your up-to-date contact information.

If there are changes in your phone number, current address, banking or insurance information, you should let FEMA know as soon as possible or you may miss important telephone calls or correspondence.

You can update your contact information in several ways:

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov

Download the FEMA app for smartphones.

Call 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Lines are open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. MT, seven days a week. Help is available in most languages.

Visit a Disaster Recovery Center operated by the state of New Mexico and FEMA. For location and hours, visit fema.gov/drc

Be aware that phone calls from FEMA may appear to come from unidentified numbers.

The deadline to apply for assistance is October 19, 2024.