To His Excellency Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Dear Mr. President, Dear Brother,

I extend my heartfelt congratulations on your re-election as President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria. Your decisive victory in the elections is a clear manifestation of the strong confidence and trust that the brotherly Algerian people have in you and your political line.

We highly value the development of Azerbaijan-Algeria friendship and cooperation. The current state of our bilateral relations is gratifying.

I am confident that we will successfully continue our efforts towards further deepening relations between our countries and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in line with the interests of our peoples.

I wish you robust health, happiness, and continued success in your high state responsibilities for the prosperity of the brotherly Algerian people.

Respectfully,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 10 September 2024