Seeking Educators to Pilot MOOSE Modules and Educator Guides; Info Session 9/18/24

Do you want to explore and implement innovative instructional materials this fall? Are you interested in expanding your impact outside your classroom/school? Would you like support in incorporating Wabanaki Studies into your curriculum? The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is currently seeking educators to pilot MOOSE Modules and Educator Resources and would love to have your class participate!

Maine’s Online Open-Source Education (MOOSE) platform provides free, interdisciplinary, project-based learning materials created by Maine teachers for Maine PreK-12 students. Feedback on the modules themselves and their usability is vitally important as we constantly improve existing modules and apply the feedback to new creations. In addition to the modules themselves, extensive Wabanaki Studies Educator Resources have been developed and are ready to be piloted for feedback. Educators may apply to pilot any combination of modules and/or educator guides in their classroom.

We are looking for Maine educators interested in using these materials in their classroom with five (5) or more students and providing feedback about the experience. You get to decide the module(s)/guide(s) you want to pilot based on what works best for you and your students. You can choose from over 350 modules, including modules in dedicated learning progressions, such as Wabanaki Studies, and 18 Wabanaki Studies educator guides. Stipends will be provided for up to two modules and/or guides ($500 each) that you have piloted and provided feedback on. All required elements must be completed by January 19, 2025.

If you are interested in applying but still have questions, representatives from Maine DOE will be holding a Q&A session via Zoom on Wednesday, September 18th from 3:30 – 4:30 pm. Registration for the Q&A session can be found here. The session will be recorded and sent to anyone who registers, even if they aren’t able to make it in person. Questions can be submitted ahead of time to be answered in the session. For more information or to submit questions, please contact MOOSE Project Manager Jennifer Page (jennifer.page@maine.gov) and/or Wabanaki Studies Specialist, Brianne Lolar (brianne.lolar@maine.gov).

If you are ready to apply applications can be found here. Applications for the fall session are due by Sunday, September 22nd, 2024.