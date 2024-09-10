City View Drive intersections will close for concrete work

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), along with contract crews from Lewis & Lewis, will be closing access to the intersections on City View Drive at Saddle Ridge Road and Del Rio Drive to pour concrete double gutters, or valley pans, across the roadway. The intersections will be closed roughly a week, due to the construction and curing times for the concrete. WYDOT is recommending drivers detour around the area to access the subdivisions and other businesses in the area.\

On the road signing will notify drivers of the closure area and direct drivers to detour appropriately. Drivers are asked to be aware of construction activities and obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and closures. Local traffic access will be maintained during the work. The work is scheduled for completion Oct. 31 of this year. The scope of work for this project includes asphalt paving, aggregate surfacing, sidewalk, curb & gutter work, and storm water drainage work on approximately half a mile on City View Drive.