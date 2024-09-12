Centricity Partners with Encompass to Streamline Service Parts Ordering

Collaboration streamlines parts sourcing and ordering for servicers

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Centricity, a leader in product protection solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Encompass, a top supplier of replacement parts and accessories for residential consumer products.This collaboration integrates Encompass’s vast inventory directly into Centricity’s Service Power platform, streamlining parts sourcing and ordering for servicers.For over 60 years, Encompass has provided millions of replacement parts for over 300 brands. This integration brings unprecedented efficiency and simplicity to Centricity’s partners and customers, ensuring fast turn on parts, 99% arrive next day, to get customers up and running quickly.Key benefits of this new solution include:• Streamlined Ordering: Servicers can now order parts seamlessly through the ServicePower platform, eliminating the need to search multiple vendors.• Cost Reduction: Significant savings are achieved without requiring upfront payment for parts, improving dealer cash flow.• Enhanced Tracking: Improved tracking of service processes, backorders, and shipments ensures efficient customer service.Robert Coolidge, CEO of Encompass, stated, “We are proud that Centricity chose us for this fully integrated solution. Our extensive inventory and sourcing capabilities will enable Centricity to deliver faster service at a lower cost.”Ryan Alexander, COO of Centricity, added, “This partnership with Encompass is a game-changer, providing our partners with a streamlined and cost-effective solution for parts sourcing. It enhances our efficiency and sets us apart in the industry.”About CentricityCentricity collaborates with retailers, builder solutions companies, distributors, and manufacturers to deliver tailor-made product protection solutions, fostering increased revenue and cultivating a base of satisfied, loyal customers. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, Centricity stands as a privately held and wholly owned subsidiary of Bankers Financial Corporation, a venerable company with more than 47 years of rich history in service and protection. For further information, please visit Centricity's website.About Encompass Supply Chain SolutionsFormed in 1953, Encompass Supply Chain Solutions is one of the country’s largest suppliers of repair parts and accessories for products throughout the home. Encompass also offers complete parts supply chain management, 3PL, depot repair and reverse logistics service. In addition to consumers, we support an array of B2B customers, including manufacturers, multi-family property management, warranty providers, service networks, independent dealers, and retailers. In 2022, Encompass was acquired by Parts Town Unlimited, the global market leader in foodservice equipment parts distribution, to expand its residential parts division.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.