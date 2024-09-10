Urban Ag Advisory Committee Meeting Notice

September 10, 2024 The Urban Ag Advisory Committee will meet on September 16th, 2024, from 1 pm to 3 pm. The meeting will be held virtually. The meeting link information can be found below. For more information, please get in touch with Program Administrator Bill Tharpe at 410-841-5869. or bill.tharpe@maryland.gov. meet.google.com/umu-bvwd-mvr

