Urban Ag Advisory Committee Meeting Notice

The Urban Ag Advisory Committee will meet on September 16th, 2024, from 1 pm to 3 pm.  The meeting will be held virtually. The meeting link information can be found below. For more information, please get in touch with Program Administrator Bill Tharpe at 410-841-5869. or bill.tharpe@maryland.gov.

meet.google.com/umu-bvwd-mvr

 

