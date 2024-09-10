American Lobster Draft Addendum XXXI Public Hearing on September 23, 2024

CONTACT:

Cheri Patterson: (603) 868-1095

Caitlin Starks: (703) 842-0740

September 10, 2024

Durham, NH – The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s (ASFMC) American Lobster Board will hold a public hearing by webinar on September 23, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. to elicit input on postponing the implementation of Addendum XXVII’s gauge and escape-vent size changes to July 1, 2025. Based on a meeting held between U.S. and Canadian lobster fishery managers and industry members in June 2024, the Board determined that postponing the implementation of Addendum XXVII’s biological measures to July 1, 2025 would reduce negative marketing influences to the U.S. and Canadian lobster industries in 2025, and allow Canada more time to consider implementing complementary management measures.

Draft Addendum XXXI considers postponing the changes in minimum gauge size for Lobster Conservation Management Area 1 (inshore Gulf of Maine) and the measures under Section 3.1 of Addendum XXVII to create a common size limit for state-only and federal permit holders fishing in outer Cape Cod to July 1, 2025. The Draft Addendum does not consider postponing regulations prohibiting the issuance of 10% additional trap tags in Areas 1 and 3 above the trap limit or allocation with an implementation date of January 1, 2025.

For more information regarding this webinar and virtual public hearing or to register, visit https://asmfc.org/uploads/file/66d89eafpr26_AmLobsterDraftAddXXXI_PublicComment.pdf.

Meeting materials can be obtained by visiting https://asmfc.org/files/PublicInput/AmLobsterDraftAddendumXXXI_PublicComment_Sept2024.pdf.

The public is encouraged to offer and submit comments at any time during this draft addendum process.

For more information please contact: Caitlin Starks, Fishery Management Plan Coordinator, ASFMC, cstarks@asmfc.org, (703) 842-0740; or Cheri Patterson, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, Marine Fisheries Division, (603) 868-1095.

The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission coordinates the conservation and management of the 15 Atlantic coast states’ shared near-shore fishery resources—marine, shell, and diadromous—for sustainable use. Visit www.asmfc.org for more information.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is the guardian of the state’s marine, fish, and wildlife resources and their habitats. The Department’s Marine Fisheries Division is located in Durham, NH. Visit www.wildnh.com/marine.