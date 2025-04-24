Kingston Dirt Bike Crash

CONTACT:

CO Rob McDermott

603-271-3361

April 24, 2025

Kingston, NH – On April 23, 2025, at approximately 8:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a dirt bike crash involving a minor in the town of Kingston.

The minor was operating a dirt bike on private property, and while attempting a “wheelie”, the minor lost control of the machine and subsequently fell resulting in serious life-threatening injuries.

The minor was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, which likely prevented a more serious injury from occuring. Based on the preliminary investigation, the primary cause of the crash apears to be reckless operation.

Fish and Game personnel along with Brentwood Police, Kingston Police, Brentwood Fire Department, Plaistow Fire Department, and Kingston Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. The minor was transported by Kingston Fire and Rescue to Lawrence General Hospital in Lawrence, MA, for further treatment.

NH Fish and Game would like to remind everyone to use caution when operating an OHRV and to always wear appropriate safety equipment such as helmets and eye protection. For further information on safe operation of an OHRV, visit https://www.wildlife.nh.gov.