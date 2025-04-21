Watch For Amphibians Crossing Granite State Roads

CONTACT:

Melissa Winters: (603) 271-1738

Wildlife Division: (603) 271-2461

April 21, 2025

Concord, NH – It’s that time of year when the night air is filled “peeps,” “quacks,” “trills,” and “twangs” as the amphibian breeding season begins in New Hampshire. Amphibian observations at established hot-spot road crossings have already been reported in the southern part of the state as frogs and salamanders navigate to vernal pools to breed. With the end of freezing temperatures and a consistent increase in temperatures and rainfall, we can expect the numbers of amphibians and the diversity of species appearing to increase dramatically. The upcoming weather indicates that large-scale migration nights are imminent, particularly in the southern part of the state, and that “wake-up” or smaller-scale migration events may happen to the north.

The migration to vernal pools can be a dangerous feat for amphibians, and in developed areas, one of the greatest challenges they face is being struck by vehicles. Studies have shown that 85% of vernal pool amphibian species return annually to breed in the pool where they were born regardless of hazards or alternate habitat. In addition, breeding migration movements largely occur in the evening hours, and more often on rainy nights, making them extremely difficult for motorists to see. Because so many roads divide important amphibian habitats, road mortality can lead to significant impacts on local and regional amphibian populations, contributing to declines or even the loss of local populations. In New Hampshire, species such as spring peepers, wood frogs, blue spotted salamanders, yellow spotted salamanders, American toads, and four-toed salamanders, are all species that rely on vernal pools and are at a high risk of road mortality.

To help amphibians, consider not driving on rainy nights when temperatures are greater than 40°F for the next few weeks. Reduce your speed and consider adjusting your route to larger roads rather than smaller, wooded roads that have known concentrations of wetlands or vernal pools. People can also volunteer with local wildlife groups to help at known amphibian crossing locations helping to alert drivers to amphibians crossing roadways as well as sometimes assisting amphibians in crossing safely.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to report areas where high amphibian activity or mortalities are observed to your local conservation commission as well as to New Hampshire Fish and Game at RAARP@wildlife.nh.gov. Towns may have the ability to post signage alerting oncoming traffic to high volume amphibian crossing areas. Having this information would also provide state and local departments an opportunity to evaluate the site for potential improvements or upgrades that provide safer wildlife passage corridors.

Please report your amphibian observations to New Hampshire Fish and Game. Of particular importance are state-listed or rare amphibian species such as marbled salamanders, Fowler’s toads, and Northern leopard frogs. Become part of the Reptile and Amphibian Reporting Program (RAARP) and report your findings at RAARP@wildlife.nh.gov. Reporting forms can be found at https://www.wildlife.nh.gov/sites/g/files/ehbemt746/files/documents/raarp-form.pdf.

Consider participating in a frog call survey (www.wildlife.nh.gov/wildlife-and-habitat/nongame-and-endangered-species/reptiles-and-amphibians-new-hampshire/frog-survey) or mapping and surveying your local vernal pools (www.wildlife.nh.gov/wildlife-and-habitat/nongame-and-endangered-species/vernal-pool-documentation-manual).

While spring provides the biggest movement of amphibians to breeding sites, spring peepers, American toads, Fowler’s toads, pickerel frogs, and gray tree frogs will still be calling into May and June, while mink frogs, green frogs, and bullfrogs can still be heard into July. Learn more about New Hampshire’s diversity of amphibians and reptiles at www.wildlife.nh.gov/wildlife-and-habitat/nongame-and-endangered-species/reptiles-and-amphibians-new-hampshire.