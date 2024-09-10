WTT Champions Macao 2024 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group – first round action continues

MACAU, September 10 - WTT Champions Macao 2024 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, World Table Tennis (WTT) and Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, continued its second day of competition (10 September) at the Macao East Asian Games Dome.

Men’s top seed Wang Chuqin from China recorded a straight-game win (11-5, 11-9, 11-9) over Wong Chun Ting from Hong Kong, China. Compatriots Chen Xingtong and Wang Yidi also scored 3-0 victories in the women’s singles first round, against Japan’s Miu Hirano (11-5, 11-8, 11-7) and Canada’s Mo Zhang (11-1, 11-5, 11-7), respectively.

Victors today in the men’s singles included Sweden’s Anton Kallberg and Mattias Falck, France’s Simon Gauzy, Chinese Taipei’s Lin Yun-Ju, Germany’s Dang Qiu and Japan’s Tomokazu Harimoto. Prithika Pavade (France), Linda Bergstrom (Sweden), Adriana Diaz (Puerto Rico), Mima Ito and Miwa Harimoto (both Japan) progressed to the second round in the women’s singles

The results of 10 September are as follows:

Event Players Result Men’s singles Anton KALLBERG (Sweden) vs Quadri ARUNA (Nigeria) 3-2 Simon GAUZY (France) vs Kirill GERASSIMENKO (Kazakhstan) 3-2 Jonathan GROTH (Denmark) vs LIN Yun-Ju (Chinese Taipei) 0-3 Alvaro ROBLES (Spain) vs Mattias FALCK (Sweden) 1-3 WANG Chuqin (China) vs WONG Chun Ting (Hong Kong, China) 3-0 Dang QIU (Germany) vs LIM Jonghoon (Korea Republic) 3-1 Tomokazu HARIMOTO (Japan) vs Sora MATSUSHIMA (Japan) 3-1 Women’s singles Jia Nan YUAN (France) vs Prithika PAVADE (France) 1-3 CHEN Xingtong (China) vs Miu HIRANO (Japan) 3-0 Amy WANG (USA) vs Linda BERGSTROM (Sweden) 0-3 Adriana DIAZ (Puerto Rico) vs Hana GODA (Egypt) 3-2 Mo ZHANG (Canada) vs WANG Yidi (China) 0-3 Elizabeta SAMARA (Romania) vs Mima ITO (Japan) 0-3 Xiaoxin YANG (Monaco) vs Miwa HARIMOTO (Japan) 0-3

The round-of-32 matches conclude in tomorrow’s (11 September) first session, starting at 12:30 p.m. China’s Lin Shidong and Xu Yingbin will play against Germany’s Benedikt Duda and Chinese Taipei’s Chuang Chih-Yuan, respectively. The round-of-16 matches will start from tomorrow’s second session, starting at 6:30 p.m., when Zhu Yuling of Macao, China will face China’s Wang Manyu. Liang Jingkun (China) vs Simon Gauzy will follow before Sun Yingsha (China) battling Kim Nayeong (Korea Republic) for a place in the quarter finals.

Members of the public and tourists can buy the tickets via the Damai application and mini programme. The ‘MacauTicket.com’ website and mobile application and Kong Seng outlets in Macao only offer presale tickets, and immediate entry tickets are available at the ticket office on the ground floor of the East Asian Games Dome, which will open two hours before the first match on each day. The tickets are priced between MOP 300 and 1,200, depending on the seat section and match session. All ticket prices are in Macao Patacas or Renminbi, and same prices apply to both Macao Patacas and Hong Kong dollars. Each person can purchase a maximum of eight tickets per session, and the tickets are subject to availability on a first-come-first served basis.

Tickets holders are reminded that admission into the venue starts from one hour before the first match of the session commences. Online ticket holders may collect their tickets at the ticket office of the venue, which opens two hours before the first match of the day. Upon collection, ticket holders are required to present their receipt and the identity document registered for ticket purchase. If a representative is collecting the tickets on behalf of the ticket holder, they should present their own identity document, the receipt, a copy of the ticket holder’s identity document, and an authorization from the ticket holder.

Holders of a Macao Resident Identity Card can enjoy a 20% discount and holders of a full-time Macao Student Card or Disability Assessment Registration Card and Macao residents aged 65 or above can enjoy a 30% discount when purchasing standard tickets for matches held between 11 and 13 September at Kong Seng outlets in Macao or at the competition venue during the event period. Each person is limited to one discounted ticket per session subject to ticket availability.

Spectators can travel to the Macao East Asian Games Dome by public bus route no.50 and MT4, or by the Light Rapid Transit (LRT). The public transport services will operate at a higher frequency during the event period as necessary so as to address passenger demand.

Spectators who are driving to the venue may park at the available parking spaces at the Macao East Asian Games Dome during the competition period. During the matches from 13 to 15 September, roads near the Macao East Asian Games Dome will be used as a temporary public parking area for spectators driving to the venue. The parking spaces are subject to availability on a first-come-first-serve basis. Drivers are advised to take note of the signage and the instructions of the on-site personnel.

For more details, please visit the event’s website at wttmacao.sport.gov.mo or the World Table Tennis website at worldtabletennis.com, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat official account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.