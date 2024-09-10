Save the Date: Statewide Volunteer Day is Sept. 28
Iowa state parks have set Saturday, Sept. 28, as annual Volunteer Day, when Iowans are invited to lend a hand at several state parks and forests hosting volunteer events. Join park staff to help care for Iowa’s natural areas, freshen up campgrounds and facilities, and spend time outdoors.
Clean-up efforts will be unique for each park depending on needs, and may include litter pick-up, staining or painting buildings, removing invasive species, rebuilding picnic tables, harvesting prairie seeds and more. The state parks and forests participating include:
- Bellevue State Park, Bellevue
- Geode State Park, Danville
- Lacey-Keosauqua State Park, Keosauqua
- Lake Anita State Park, Anita
- Lake Darling State Park, Brighton
- Lake Macbride State Park, Solon
- Mines of Spain State Park, Dubuque
- Lake Wapello State Park, Drakesville
- Pikes Peak State Park, McGregor
- Pilot Knob State Park Forest City
- Springbrook State Park, Guthrie Center
- Union Grove State Park, Gladbrook
- Wapsipinicon State Park, Anamosa
- Waubonsie State Park, Hamburg
- Yellow River State Forest, Harpers Ferry
Citizens interested in volunteering can find complete details on times, meeting locations and activities at www.iowadnr.gov/volunteer. For general questions about Statewide Volunteer Day or other volunteer opportunities, contact Mary Runkel (Statewide Volunteer and Outreach Coordinator) at mary.runkel@dnr.iowa.gov/ 515-443-2533.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.