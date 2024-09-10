Save the Date: Statewide Volunteer Day is Sept. 28

Iowa state parks have set Saturday, Sept. 28, as annual Volunteer Day, when Iowans are invited to lend a hand at several state parks and forests hosting volunteer events. Join park staff to help care for Iowa’s natural areas, freshen up campgrounds and facilities, and spend time outdoors.

Clean-up efforts will be unique for each park depending on needs, and may include litter pick-up, staining or painting buildings, removing invasive species, rebuilding picnic tables, harvesting prairie seeds and more. The state parks and forests participating include:

Bellevue State Park, Bellevue

Geode State Park, Danville

Lacey-Keosauqua State Park, Keosauqua

Lake Anita State Park, Anita

Lake Darling State Park, Brighton

Lake Macbride State Park, Solon

Mines of Spain State Park, Dubuque

Lake Wapello State Park, Drakesville

Pikes Peak State Park, McGregor

Pilot Knob State Park Forest City

Springbrook State Park, Guthrie Center

Union Grove State Park, Gladbrook

Wapsipinicon State Park, Anamosa

Waubonsie State Park, Hamburg

Yellow River State Forest, Harpers Ferry

Citizens interested in volunteering can find complete details on times, meeting locations and activities at www.iowadnr.gov/volunteer. For general questions about Statewide Volunteer Day or other volunteer opportunities, contact Mary Runkel (Statewide Volunteer and Outreach Coordinator) at mary.runkel@dnr.iowa.gov/ 515-443-2533.