Red Cedar Homes Announces Expansion into Lower South End

The Byre Townhome Community

Red Cedar starts construction on 16 luxury townhomes this month. Priced from the $550s, home sales in “The Byre” development are expected to begin in late 2024.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Cedar Homes, an arm of vertically integrated real estate company Red Cedar Capital Partners, is entering the Lower South End neighborhood of Charlotte – coined “LoSo” – with a build of 16 designer townhomes called “The Byre.” The development will be located at 356 East Cama Street.“The pocket around South Boulevard running from Clanton down to Woodlawn is exploding,” said Jon Grabowski, CEO of Red Cedar Capital Partners. “Young professionals who want to be near the action of South End are graduating from apartments and looking for, in many cases, their first home. They want to build wealth, while also enjoying the high-end finishes they’ve grown accustomed to in luxury apartments.”The 16 three-story townhomes will be divided between four buildings and feature two-car garages and unique architectural elements. Inside, owners can expect two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a dedicated office space – an open, airy floor plan designed with the LoSo buyer in mind. The townhouses will be move-in ready, complete with GE Café kitchen appliances, an LG washer and dryer system, semi-custom cabinetry, upgraded trim, and trend-forward hardware and lighting.“We pride ourselves on giving homeowners unparalleled craftsmanship,” said Grabowski. “This commitment is reflected in every detail of our homes, from the curated materials to the innovative design. I am so excited about what our team has dreamed up for The Byre townhome development.”From newer hotspots like music-joint Goldie’s to tried-and-true staples like The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery, Lower South End is known for its vibrancy and easygoing culture. Red Cedar Homes is thrilled to be a part of the neighborhood’s ongoing evolution and is enjoying integrating the heart and soul of the LoSo community into its home design. To learn more about The Byre townhomes, please visit Red Cedar’s website. About Red Cedar Capital PartnersRed Cedar Capital Partners is a vertically integrated Real Estate company specializing in strategic residential acquisitions, land development, and the construction of single-family homes. The business was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. To learn more about the Red Cedar Homes approach to homebuilding, please visit redcedarco.com.

