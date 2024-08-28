Red Cedar Capital Partners Named an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company.

Red Cedar Capital Partners earns number 1077 on the 2024 Inc. Magazine 5000 list of the fastest-growing private businesses in the U.S.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Cedar Capital Partners is excited to announce their birth onto the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America . Inc. determined the 2024 honorees based on a myriad of leadership, entrepreneurship, and growth credentials.“I was ecstatic when I learned Red Cedar landed in the top 5000 list of companies,” said Jon Grabowski, CEO of Red Cedar Capital Partners. “Sitting at 1,077 on the list is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees, as well as validation that our products and brand values resonate with customers.”Since its inception in 2013, Red Cedar Capital Partners has backed and supported numerous entrepreneurs, while building a thriving home construction business. Red Cedar Homes – the largest business arm of Red Cedar Capital Partners – has constructed more than 2,000 single-family homes and townhomes in dozens of neighborhoods across the Southeast. The team’s depth of knowledge and market experience coupled with its reliability and inventiveness distinguish Red Cedar Capital Partners from others in the industry.“Our culture encourages disrupting the traditional industry norms and seeking ways to blaze a new trail,” said Grabowski. “Yes, we do construct beautiful houses. But we also provide a metaphoric home and source of inspiration for employees, partners, architects, builders, designers, and end customers. We want our design aesthetic, business vision and operations, and culture to leave a lasting impression and legacy on the industry.”Furthermore, Grabowski hopes all teammates, investees, and homeowners feel they can put down long-term roots with Red Cedar Capital Partners. Beyond the stunning physical properties the team creates, he believes the company’s thoughtful mission sets their team apart and paves the way for boundless growth.About the Inc. 5000 List The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 encompasses companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflation, the rising costs of capital, and hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.About Red Cedar Capital PartnersRed Cedar Capital Partners is a vertically integrated Real Estate company specializing in strategic residential acquisitions, land development, and the construction of single-family homes. The business was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. To learn more about the Red Cedar Homes approach to homebuilding, please visit redcedarco.com

