Prost, Dance, Celebrate: The 67th Annual Oktoberfest Miami Brings German Tradition to Life

A family dressed in traditional Trachten attire enjoys the festivities at the Annual Oktoberfest Miami.

67th Oktoberfest Miami: Florida's oldest Oktoberfest! Enjoy Bavarian food, German beers, live music, Miss Oktoberfest competition, and family-friendly fun.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The German-American Social Club of Greater Miami is proud to announce the 67th annual Oktoberfest Miami®, taking place over two weekends: October 11-13 and October 18-20, 2024. As Florida's oldest Oktoberfest and the longest continuously running Oktoberfest in the United States, this beloved tradition has brought the best of German culture to Miami for over six decades.

EVENT DATES & TIMES

- Fridays: 6:00 PM - Midnight

- Saturdays: 2:00 PM - Midnight

- Sundays: 2:00 PM - 10:00 PM

- Location: GASC Miami, 11919 Southwest 56th Street, Miami, FL 33175

A RICH TRADITION

Founded in 1949, the German-American Social Club of Greater Miami has hosted this cultural festival since its inception, making it a cornerstone event in Miami’s social calendar. Oktoberfest Miami® is not only the longest-running Oktoberfest in the U.S., but it also honors the German-American community's history and celebrates their ongoing contributions to the region.

HIGHLIGHTS OF OKTOBERFEST MIAMI 2024

This year’s Oktoberfest will feature exciting new additions to complement its rich traditions:

- First Miss Oktoberfest Competition: This year, Oktoberfest Miami will host its inaugural Miss Oktoberfest Miami competition, celebrating not only traditional German attire but also participants' knowledge of Oktoberfest traditions and community spirit.

- Expanded Activities & Local Vendors: With many new activities for families and adults, guests can enjoy games, local artisan vendors, and more, making this year's festival more dynamic than ever.

RETURNING FAVORITES FROM LAST YEAR

- Authentic Bavarian Delights: Guests can enjoy traditional German dishes such as bratwurst, pretzels, schnitzel, and more, along with a wide selection of German beers.

- Live Music and Dancing: Attendees can dance to the lively sounds of traditional German folk music, with bands like Die Seitz Bubn and Die Donau Piraten performing waltzes, polkas, and Schuhplattler dances.

- Bavarian Games: Guests of all ages can participate in stein-holding contests, folk dances, and other fun games.

- Marketplace: The vibrant marketplace will showcase German-inspired crafts, souvenirs, and more.

- Family-Friendly Fun: Oktoberfest Miami® offers a dedicated children's area with games and activities, ensuring fun for the entire family.

VIP OKTOBERFEST EXPERIENCE

This year’s VIP experience at Oktoberfest Miami offers guests the option to choose between two unique settings: the indoor VIP area or the newly introduced outdoor Biergarten. The indoor space provides premium seating near the stage, ideal for those who want to be close to the live entertainment, with Die Seitz Bubn, an authentic polka band from Bavaria, setting the festive mood. For the first time, the outdoor Biergarten offers the full Bavarian experience, situated right next to Die Donau Piraten, a traditional Austrian folksfest band playing powerful party songs, creating an authentic and lively atmosphere.

FEATURED SUPPORTERS

Marussia Beverages is a key supporter of Oktoberfest Miami® 2024, bringing a taste of German tradition with top brands such as Kleiner Feigling, Barenjager Honey, Schlichte Gin, Schladerer Brandy, Affentaler, and Lenz Moser wines.

Adding to the fun, Walmart will feature its Walmart Style Tour, offering guests a unique opportunity to explore fall fashion. Attendees can receive style consultations from expert stylists, enjoy a personalized color analysis, and take home a complimentary lipstick engraved with their name—merging style with tradition.

This year's event also enjoys support from community partners like Miami-Dade County and Zoo Miami, ensuring Oktoberfest Miami 2024 continues to be a true community celebration.

TICKETS

Tickets are available online at https://tickets.oktoberfest.miami . VIP tickets offer a premium Oktoberfest experience, so don't miss out on this exclusive opportunity! Special discounts are available for military personnel and first responders. Reduced prices for kids are also offered. For group discounts, please reach out to info@gascmiami.org.

For media inquiries or additional information, please contact: marketing@gascmiami.org

ABOUT OKTOBERFEST MIAMI®

Oktoberfest Miami is the oldest Oktoberfest in Florida and the longest continuously running Oktoberfest in the United States. Hosted by the German-American Social Club of Greater Miami, which was founded in 1949, the festival is a celebration of German culture, cuisine, and community spirit. Thousands of visitors attend annually for this family-friendly event filled with tradition, fun, and festivities.

With the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners.

