Governor Hochul Announces U.S. Small Business Administration to Offer Federal Assistance to Residents and Businesses Affected by July 10, 2024 Severe Weather

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced federal assistance is available to New Yorkers in Lewis and Essex counties, and the contiguous counties of Clinton, Franklin, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence, Warren and Washington who were impacted by severe weather on July 10. Homeowners, renters and businesses are now eligible to apply for U.S. Small Business Administration low-interest loans to aid in recovery from the effects of the storms that resulted in significant damage to homes and businesses.

“My administration has worked diligently to provide resources to areas affected by the July 10 severe weather, and thanks to our federal partners, small businesses can now apply for assistance to rebuild and recover,” Governor Hochul said. “Severe weather has become all too common in our state, but we maintain a steadfast commitment to supporting the businesses and communities that make New York special.”

Homeowners, residents and businesses in the declared counties are now eligible for the SBA loans. SBA loans can be very helpful to eligible parties who need financial assistance to get on the road to recovery following weather-related disasters and other emergencies.

The following groups may be eligible for SBA disaster loans:

Homeowners: up to $500,000 to repair their primary residence.

Homeowners and renters: up to $100,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.

Business owners: up to $2,000,000 for the replacement of real property, inventories, machinery, equipment, and other physical losses.

Businesses and non-profits: Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2,000,000 to provide necessary working capital until normal operations resume after a disaster.

New York State Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “Governor Hochul and our federal partners worked diligently to secure access to these low-interest loans. This funding will help homeowners, renters and businesses recover from the losses this storm created.”

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said, “In July, homes and businesses across Upstate NY and the North Country suffered immense flood damage due to severe weather. Now, homeowners and business owners can access U.S. Small Business Administration low-interest loans to recover from the storms, make critical repairs, and replace destroyed property. I will continue to fight to help get people and businesses back on their feet following this devastating storm, and help the North Country and Upstate New York to rebuild stronger.”

Senator Kirstin Gillibrand said, “In July, severe weather caused significant damage to homes and businesses across Central New York and the North Country, so I’m grateful to see impacted residents and businesses will now be offered the federal assistance they need to recover. Making these disaster loans accessible is a critical next step for those impacted to rebuild and regain their livelihoods. I thank the SBA for offering this critical federal assistance and I will continue to fight to ensure all New Yorkers have every available federal resource to rebuild following severe weather events.”

New Yorkers can find additional information, download applications, and apply online. They may also call SBA's Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email [email protected]. Locations for in-person assistance and applications will be announced in the coming days.

Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, can dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is November 8, 2024. The deadline to return economic injury applications is June 9, 2025.

