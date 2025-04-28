New York State Campgrounds Accepting Reservations

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that New York State campgrounds are taking reservations for the 2025 season, with most of the state’s 119 public campgrounds opening for the season by May 16. Reservations for campsites, cabins and cottages can be made up to nine months in advance of the planned arrival date. New York State boasts public campgrounds throughout the Adirondacks, Catskills, Finger Lakes, Long Island, Hudson and Mohawk valleys, Southern Tier, Western New York, and Thousand Islands regions.

“There’s no better way to ‘Unplug and Play’ than spending a night in New York State’s great outdoors,” Governor Hochul said. “New York State campgrounds offer some of the best destinations to take a break from the daily stresses of life and reconnect with nature. I encourage New Yorkers and visitors to make plans for a camping trip this season.”

Camping reservations are available through ReserveAmerica, which provides online and phone reservations for campsites throughout New York. Reservations are accepted for campsites and cabins, from one day to nine months in advance of the planned arrival date. Visit the Reserve America page on the NYS Parks website or call toll free 1-800-456-CAMP.

Sites become available at the 9-month window at the following times:

March 15 - Labor Day: 8 a.m. Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Day after Labor Day - March 14: 9 a.m. Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commissioner Pro Tem Randy Simons said, “Camping isn’t just about exploring the outdoors, it’s about restoring balance in our busy lives. Whether you are unwinding at a secluded tent site in the woods or a charming waterfront cottage with friends and family, State Parks offers the perfect accommodations for every kind of camper. Taking time to step away from the daily grind, to breathe in the fresh air, and soak in the beauty of nature is essential for mental well-being. Book your stay at one of our incredible destinations and reconnect with nature today.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Acting Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Everyone should be able to get outside and enjoy nature, and DEC campgrounds offer a unique opportunity to explore the great outdoors by providing a welcoming and safe experience for New Yorkers and visitors to unplug and play on our lands, waters, and facilities. Connecting with the outdoors is easier than ever with the New York Camping Guide and we encourage visitors to take advantage of the wide range of affordable outdoor recreational and camping opportunities and activities across the state.”

2025 New York Camping Guide

The 2025 New York Camping Guide is now available online and in print. Filled with details about close-to-home campgrounds, the 2025 New York Camping guide features more than 100 photos, a comprehensive listing of all state sites, park descriptions, maps and information on fees, campground amenities and reservation instructions.

The guide is available on the NYS Parks website. To obtain a printed copy of the Camping Guide, visit a state campground, state park regional office, or DEC regional office. Camping guides also can be requested by e-mailing an address to [email protected] or by calling 518-474-0456.

Loyalty Program

The Loyalty program allows visitors to earn points for every dollar spent on overnight accommodations and redeem the points toward use fees on future stays. Points are awarded upon departure for all camping stays, so campers can earn points on already-booked reservations and any new reservations as soon as they enroll in the program, either online or by phone. More information can be found on the NYS Parks website.

Last Minute Reservations

Many popular campgrounds will fill to capacity on summer weekends. For people too busy to plan or want to take a spontaneous trip, there’s an easy way to find a campsite at the last minute. Visit the “Camping This Weekend” feature at ReserveAmerica to find out where campsites are available for the coming weekend.

Governor Hochul is committed to expanding access to outdoor recreation. The Governor's “Unplug and Play” initiative from the 2025 State of the State will support the construction and renovation of community centers through the Build Recreational Infrastructure for Communities, Kids and Seniors (NY BRICKS); the Places for Learning, Activity and Youth Socialization (NY PLAYS) initiative to help New York communities construct new playgrounds and renovate existing playgrounds; and the Statewide Investment in More Swimming (NY SWIMS) initiative to support municipalities in the renovation and construction of swimming facilities.