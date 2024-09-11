Making a Workforce for a New Energy Economy

American Energy Society Bucolic Emory & Henry campus

On September 13, American Energy Society is convening energy workforce thought-leaders for a private summit at Emory & Henry University.

Any energy transition makes extraordinary demands upon many factors. But the most important force-multiplier is the workforce. We are hosting this event for the people who get it done.” — Eric J. Vettel, PhD, President, AES

ABINGDON, VIRGINIA, VA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new energy economy is already reshaping job markets. For the first time ever, there are more energy job openings than applicants. There are record numbers of postings in traditional sectors, like utilities and oil and gas, and many are going unfilled. There are entirely new positions with new skill-set requirements, such as sustainability engineers, diversity officers, and data managers. And, the greatest need is for electricians.

The American Energy Society is bringing together directors and executives from across the energy sector for The Energy Transition and Its Workforce, a private invite-only summit at Emory & Henry University. Participants come from the largest utilities to the smallest startups and include: energy producers like met-coal, nuclear and offshore wind; US federal job agencies and local workforce development; and, students and faculty at Emory & Henry University.

The event begins with a special dinner and wine-tasting on Thursday, September 12, at the President’s home. On September 13, attendees will have open-ended discussions about the energy transition with emphasis on its workforce.

Eric Vettel, President of American Energy Society, says the goal of the event is purposeful and straightforward: “Any energy transition makes extraordinary demands upon markets, consumers, infrastructure, policy-makers, and many other factors. But at the end of every day, the most important force-multiplier is always the workforce. We are hosting this event for the people who get it done.”

The full-day conversation will be divided into four sections:

1. The state of economic and business development for the energy transition in Virginia and beyond.

2. What’s not working and what can we learn from our mistakes?

3. What solution-oriented incentives and resources are available?

4. What does (the best version of) tomorrow look like?

"Nearly every project that comes to Appalachia promises jobs, but it's important that we don't end the conversation there," cautions Molly Updegrove, director of outreach and deputy director of programs for ReImagine Appalachia. "It is essential to ensure that the jobs created are good, family sustaining jobs and that there are pathways for local workers to access those jobs through apprenticeship programs and workforce development."

The proceedings will be published in Energy Today, distributed to the Virginia Legislature, and presented as a formal Briefing to the US Congress. However, the hosts are aware that sometimes the best outcomes cannot be anticipated and are prepared to pursue solutions that result from the opportunities presented.

