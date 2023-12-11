The 2023 Energy Awards winners announced
Each year, the American Energy Society spotlights the people, media, technologies, and artists that made extraordinary contributions to the sector.
PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year, the American Energy Society surveys the energy and sustainability landscape and spotlights the people, media, technologies, and artists that made extraordinary contributions to the sector. The following are a sample of winners from 50 categories. Please visit the American Energy Society to see all of the winners, a few of the nominees, and background on how the winners are selected. (Editor's note: Nominations for 2024 book awards are now open.)
Energy person of the year, global: Fatih Birol (Director of the IEA)
Energy person of the year, United States: Janet Yellen (US Secretary of the Treasury)
Energy thought leader in higher education: David Victor (UCSD)
Best book about energy: From Black Gold to Frozen Gas, by Tusiani and Johnson
Best energy biography: Elon Musk, by Walter Isaacson
Best book about the environment/sustainability: Wasteland, by Oliver Franklin-Wallis
Best energy business history: The Fund, by Rob Copeland
Energy company of the year: Cleveland Cliffs
Most interesting small energy company: Twelve
Most interesting energy-related scientific experiment (3.88 megajoules!): Second validation of fusion, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
Most innovative utility: SoCalGas
Best popular movie about energy: Killers of the Flower Moon
Best documentary about energy: King Coal
Energy/Environment song of the year: Cruel Summer, by Taylor Swift (re-release)
Best ad campaign about energy and/or sustainability: Apple's ESG report to Mother Nature (played by Octavia Spencer)
Best published research article for a general audience: National Transmission Study Needs, by the US Department of Energy
Best new energy education resource: Understand Energy Learning Hub, by Stanford University
Best use of social media about energy/environment: US Department of Interior, National Park Service
Best edited book about energy: Routledge Handbook of Energy Transitions
Best energy professional membership program: AES
