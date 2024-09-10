Traffic shift to westbound I-10 lanes at Orange Grove postponed
TUCSON – A planned traffic shift to new westbound Interstate 10 lanes at Orange Grove Road has been postponed due to a mechanical issue with lane striping equipment, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The change onto new I-10 lanes, which had been scheduled to be complete by Tuesday morning, will be rescheduled in the coming days.
Traffic continues to use the westbound frontage road as a detour through the work zone.
For more information, please visit azdot.gov/i10ina2ruthrauff.
