Traffic shift to westbound I-10 lanes at Orange Grove postponed

TUCSON – A planned traffic shift to new westbound Interstate 10 lanes at Orange Grove Road has been postponed due to a mechanical issue with lane striping equipment, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The change onto new I-10 lanes, which had been scheduled to be complete by Tuesday morning, will be rescheduled in the coming days.

Traffic continues to use the westbound frontage road as a detour through the work zone.

For more information, please visit azdot.gov/i10ina2ruthrauff.

