Individuals Awarded King Charles III Coronation Medal in Saskatoon

CANADA, September 10 - Released on September 10, 2024

Today, Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty awarded the King Charles III Coronation Medal to recipients at TCU Place.

"As His Majesty's representative in Saskatchewan, I am honoured to recognize these Coronation Medal recipients for their inspiring service to their community and province," Mirasty said. "I am grateful for their tremendous examples of dedication, leadership and generosity."

These recipients include individuals who have dedicated their time to public service, politics and justice, education, industry, sports, health care, community service and philanthropy.

The King Charles III Coronation Medal was created to mark the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III, which took place on May 6, 2023. It is the first Canadian commemorative medal to mark a coronation. The first Coronation Medal awarded to Saskatchewan citizens took place on May 6, 2024. This award can also be given posthumously, provided the individual was alive on the date of the coronation.

This medal is a tangible way to acknowledge significant contributions and achievements of citizens across the country, while also honouring His Majesty's service to Canada. The Office of the Secretary to the Governor General will administer the distribution of 30,000 medals on behalf of the Government of Canada.

