College QBs Partner with The Dairy Alliance to Show Milk’s Got Game™

Drives Dairy Milk’s Unmatched Benefits Across the Southeast in Latest NIL Partnership

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This football season, The Dairy Alliance , a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families in the Southeast, is turning up the heat with its latest campaign, spotlighting that real dairy milk isn’t just for breakfast – it’s the ultimate MVP for active lifestyles.In its latest NIL partnership, The Dairy Alliance is teaming up with star quarterbacks from powerhouse universities, including Brock Vandagriff of the University of Kentucky, Nico Iamaleava of the University of Tennessee, and Carson Beck of the University of Georgia. These football phenoms will go head-to-head on social media to showcase how dairy milk is a champion sports nutrition game-changer for providing hydration, high-quality protein, and nutrients for muscle recovery.“Through our Milk’s Got Game Campaign, we are dedicated to showcasing the nutritional benefits of dairy milk and its crucial role in enhancing athletic performance for consumers across the Southeast and beyond,” said Geri Berdak, Chief Executive Officer at The Dairy Alliance. “By partnering with these esteemed athletes, we are not only highlighting dairy milk’s exceptional value but also motivating consumers to incorporate it into their active, balanced lifestyles. Our mission is to elevate dairy milk’s profile, support local dairy farmers, and highlight its benefits for both personal health and the dairy industry.”The Dairy Alliance will partner with these top athletes through the end of the year, driving home the value of dairy milk in sports nutrition and encouraging its consumption across the Southeast.“Milk is an important part of my routine and hydration,” said Carson Beck, quarterback for the University of Georgia. I look forward to sharing how the high-quality protein and other nutrients in dairy milk help athletes perform at their best in this campaign.”“Drinking dairy milk is important to my routine as it helps keep me hydrated as well,” said Brock Vandagriff, quarterback for the University of Kentucky. “I’m excited to share those benefits in my new campaign with the Dairy Alliance!”“Milk is a game-changer. After the grind, it’s all about recovery,” said Nico Iamaleava, quarterback for the University of Tennessee. “Dairy milk’s essential nutrients like high-quality protein help me recover, reset and recharge, both during the season and off-season.”With its unbeatable roster of 13 essential nutrients offering recovery benefits, including natural electrolytes, carbohydrates, and 8 grams of high-quality protein, dairy milk is here to step onto the field. Get ready to fuel your game and see why dairy milk is the MVP of your everyday routine.For more information about The Dairy Alliance, visit https://thedairyalliance.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @TheDairyAlliance.About The Dairy AllianceThe Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast. We work diligently with dairy farmers, schools, sports teams, health professionals, local organizations, state leaders, the media, and the public to promote dairy foods and knowledge about the dairy industry. Our efforts center in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

