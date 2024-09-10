Mayor Bowser Awards $25 Million to Expand Out-Of-School Time Programs for Over 15,000 Youth

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser awarded $25.1 million to 125 nonprofit organizations offering a variety of free and low-cost out-of-school time (OST) programs focused on academic achievement, the performing arts, athletics, STEM, financial literacy, career preparation, and more. The grants, awarded by the Deputy Mayor for Education’s Office of Out of School Time Grants and Youth Outcomes (OST Office), will provide OST opportunities for an estimated 15,000 students during the upcoming school year. Families and caregivers of children, teens, and young adults are invited to learn about the many OST and afterschool opportunities available across the District at Afterschool in the City on Saturday, September 7, from 11 am to 2 pm at the Deanwood Community Center.

“We understand the critical role that high-quality and engaging out-of-school learning opportunities play in the lives of our kids,” said Mayor Bowser. “This $25.1 million investment in free and low-cost programs is about more than just expanding access – it’s about ensuring that every child in DC has the chance to thrive. These programs enhance social and emotional well-being and provide a safe and stimulating environment where our students can discover their passions, build new skills, and stay excited about learning every day.”

Since 2017, the OST Office has facilitated programming for 82,500 students through $113 million in awards to District nonprofits. Since 2019, the OST Office’s Institute for Youth Development has facilitated more than 500 workshops, providing training for over 5,800 OST service providers and improving the quality of OST programs offered to District youth. This year’s awards also include the continuation of the first-ever My Afterschool DC grants.

“We’re proud to offer a plethora of out-of-school time programming in the District, and these organizations ensure our children and teens have a wide range of options that meet their interests and needs,” said Deputy Mayor for Education Paul Kihn. “Students who participate in OST programs have higher school attendance and do better in school than those who do not. That’s what makes our investment so critical – it provides our kids with quality activities to elevate their learning beyond the classroom, setting them up for success now and in the future.”

The OST Office is the largest grantmaking entity for OST programming in DC Government. The office is tasked with improving both the quantity and quality of OST programs through targeted grant-making for service providers, as well as providing professional development opportunities, program quality improvement assessments, and technical assistance to OST programs across the District.

The OST Office is also a member of the Learn24 network, the Bowser Administration’s hub for all afterschool and summer program opportunities available for school-aged youth. Mayor Bowser launched the Learn24 network in 2017 to foster better coordination between public agencies, schools, service providers, funders, and businesses providing OST programming. The network promotes access to high-quality OST opportunities available to District families. District youth and their families are encouraged to explore available OST programming on the Learn24 network website, using the Learn24 Program Finder.



