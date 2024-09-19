Reiman's 'Negotiation Simplified' Wins Fourth Book Award with Effective Negotiation Strategies That Anyone Can Use

Award-winning Author James Reiman Author James Reiman, Esq., FCIArb, Q.Arb Negotiation Simplified: A Framework and Process for Understanding and Improving Negotiating Results by Jim Reiman 2024 Award Program Page

Reiman's framework to think about and prepare for negotiations gains award attention; and a process that, if used, results in superior negotiation results.

Jim has eloquently laid out a framework and process that anyone can easily benefit from to achieve success in negotiating. This is a must-have guide, and I strongly recommend 'Negotiation Simplified'” — Ted Olczak, Publisher of the Independent Press Award magazine

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arbitrator, mediator, board director and executive educator James Reiman invites all those who want to achieve better results to adopt his framework and process outlined in his book "Negotiation Simplified".Reiman asserts that the process and analytical framework he presents can greatly benefit all who are engaged in negotiations as part of their professional or personal lives. Anyone, from CEO, business executive, lawyer, or stay-at-home parent, can use "Negotiation Simplified" to gain a better outcome in their everyday negotiations.Reiman has worked with these luminaries, who agree, and have provided real life negotiation stories to illustrate the principles and process Reiman sets out in "Negotiation Simplified":David Rank, former Acting USAmbassador to ChinaAmb. (ret.) David Huebner, former USAmbassador to New Zealand and SamoaVictor do Prado, Director of Counciland Trade Negotiations, World TradeOrganizationTom Manning, former CEO,Dun & BradstreetBarbara Weston, Director of Global Trend &Design at Bed Bath & BeyondProf. James Shein, Kellogg School ofManagement, Northwestern UniversityValerie White, Executive Director,Local Initiative Support CorpCatherine Dixon, Director General,Chartered Institute of Arbitrators"The book’s action plans are memorable thanks to their concise, orderly presentations, in which procedures like the five steps of strategic planning, methods of communicating, and the factors to consider during preparation are clearly outlined...the valuable business guidebook Negotiation Simplified introduces the tools and skills that are necessary to get there."- Foreword Reviews“In Negotiation Simplified, Jim Reiman transforms theory into digestible and straightforward lessons for newcomers and experienced negotiators. His seamless prose and memorable examples make it easy to retain the lessons. And the chapters' 'takeaways' provide the framework to implement these lessons quickly. You will return to this book as you would return to a wise mentor.”- Prof. Anthony Daimsis, FCIArb – University of Ottawa, Director National Program and Moot Program, co-author - The Investor-State Dispute Settlement System: Reform, Replace or Status Quo? and Dispute Resolution: Readings and Case Studies (4th Ed)Readers of this book will find it pragmatic without being overly simplistic. Throughout the pages, Jim does an exquisitely good job of providing an analytical framework of strategies for boosting one's negotiation prowess."Written for everyday practitioners, Reiman who is a business executive, public and private company board director, commercial lawyer, and educator, delivers insights from his own lived experiences and those of others. Having honed his negotiation skills over his entire professional life, he believes that the average everyday person, whether it be with our spouses, partners, children, friends, professional colleagues, or such, are regularly involved in some form of negotiation."In excerpts from his sitdown with the President of the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARDGabby Olczak during a GAB TALKS Podcast, Reiman explains:A Good Deal Verses a Great Deal: https://youtube.com/shorts/oakPeAeNuN8 What makes "Negotiation Simplified" unique?: https://youtube.com/shorts/2FfiRhr0j64 In the interview, Reiman emphasized the approach to negotiation is paramount. In his book, Reiman asserts negotiations may be complex; negotiating is not! Creating options and choosing which to pursue (and how to pursue them) is what distinguishes the skilled and effective negotiator from the less successful one. This book provides both the tools and the analytical framework to identify and pursue one’s options, achieve better results, and improve your negotiation skills.Reiman simplifies without being simplistic.You too can benefit. Reiman is available for interviews, features, book events, speaking engagements, and appearances. https://negotiationsimplifiedbook.com/contact/ WINNER OF MULTIPLE HIGHLY ACCLAIMED AWARDSNonfiction Authors Award: GoldNew York City Big Book Award: WinnerIndependent Press Award: WinnerIndependent Press Award: Distinguished FavoritePRAISE for "Negotiation Simplified"“'Negotiation Simplified' does what its title states—it provides a clear, non-technical description of the thought processes and techniques successful negotiators use. It is a light and easy read, full of real-life anecdotes. It will make you more self-aware and help you improve your negotiation results.”--Prof. James B. Shein, Kellogg School of Management, Independent Director; Author of Reversing the Slide: A Strategic Guide to Turnarounds and Corporate Renewal“The wisdom of 'Negotiation Simplified' rests in the practical lessons it distills from countless negotiations. Reiman sets forth in straightforward and simple terms these lessons so they can be adapted to the diversity of negotiating situations that arise in business and across all relationships.”--Allen Waxman, President & CEO, International Institute for Conflict Prevention & Resolution (CPR); Past General Counsel, Pfizer, at Eisai Inc.“While the focus is on business negotiations, Reiman provides a useful and accessible framework for understanding the type of negotiations we all have every day with family, friends, at work, and in life.Both a quick read and an informative one.”--Jon Lukomnik, Principal, Sinclair Capital LLC; Author of Moving Beyond Modern Portfolio Theory: Investing That MattersYou can hear the full interview at https://thegabtalks.com/ . In addition, the interview is available now on GAB TALKS podcast streaming on iHeart Radio, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and approximately 40 other streaming podcast services. For those who prefer to watch the video version, one can visit the Independent Press Award YouTube channel.BOOK SUMMARYWritten by a practitioner for the practitioner, "Negotiation Simplified" sets out a framework and a thought process that, if followed, will yield better results. He provides short takeaways and tools to examine your own processes. And, because there is no one correct path to a successful negotiating result, Reiman also poses questions to identify options and to learn and critically analyze information so that the best path may be identified and pursued.Whether deciding who will take out the garbage or overseeing a multibillion-dollar acquisition transaction, everyone negotiates. The stakes may differ, but all negotiations share four foundational elements: goal-setting, preparation, listening, and self-awareness. "Negotiation Simplified" demonstrates the use of these four skills through real-life negotiation anecdotes authored by eight world-renowned negotiators across many disciplines and industries. They share how their utilization of these skills resulted in better outcomes.ABOUT THE AUTHORJim Reiman is a business executive, public and private company board director, commercial lawyer, and educator. He is an arbitrator, mediator, speaker and author. He practiced law in Chicago, Illinois, law firms for nineteen years before commencing a business career, during which he served as CEO and Chairman of public and private companies. He currently serves as an arbitrator and mediator of complex domestic and international business disputes; teaches negotiation to senior executives, government officials, and professionals at executive education programs around the world, including the Oxford Programme on Negotiation at the University of Oxford’s Saïd Business School; and teaches and qualifies senior attorneys in international arbitration.As CEO and then Chairman, Jim turned around a failing chain of cell phone stores based in Shanghai, China, grew the company from 30 stores to over 300, took the company public on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in 2005, and grew the company from $2.25 million in revenue to over $250 million in 2012.Jim is also the co-inventor of technologies that have been awarded nineteen domestic and international patents.You can find out more on Reiman on his website at https://negotiationsimplifiedbook.com/about/ or see his arbitration/mediation website www.ReimanADR.com and his negotiation consulting website www.ReimanNegotiations.com Available everywhere books are sold.Hardcover ISBN: 978-1-64543-957-8Audiobook available.Distributed by: Amplify Publishing, Ingram, Baker & Taylor, American WestAmazon: https://amzn.to/4elbwzv or order directly from the publisher,

The Gab Talks with Jim Reiman

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.