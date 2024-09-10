Program to Expand Access to Healthy, Affordable Food

During Hunger Action Month, Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the new $10 million Food Access Expansion Grant Program to help increase food access for New Yorkers living in areas without grocery stores and options for healthy, affordable food. The program will provide infrastructure funding to support the development and expansion of supermarkets, food cooperatives, permanent farm stands, and other retail food stores in underserved regions of the state while also increasing markets for New York farmers. The application period for the program opens today.

“The Food Access Expansion Grant Program will support critical projects that will help us reach our goals of offering healthy, affordable food for our families,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “Too often, families are faced with little to no options in their community to purchase fresh, local food that is also in their budget. This program will provide resources to assist with the upgrading of food stores and farm stands, and provide them with the capacity to prepare and sell locally sourced food while also supporting our farmers.”

According to a report from the Office of the State Comptroller, between 2019 and 2021, approximately 10 percent of New Yorkers, or some 800,000 households, experienced food insecurity and struggled with food affordability. Grants through the Food Access Expansion Grant program will range from $250,000 to $3 million and will be awarded to eligible applicants for projects that increase the availability of food, whether through construction of a new retail store, the purchase of equipment to improve food and meals offered, or the creation of a mobile market and more. Examples of eligible projects include, but are not limited to the following:

Start-up, improvement or expansion of a retail food store.

Construction or upgrades of a commercial kitchen for food preparation, processing, and preservation for on-site sale or delivery.

Purchase of kitchen equipment for the preparation, preservation and sale of ready-made food and/or shelf-stable whole foods.

Construction or upgrades of retail food storage space, including cold storage expansion.

Purchase of equipment for on-site food storage, processing or handling.

Purchase of and/or expansion of retail refrigeration and market displays.

Creation or expansion of mobile markets.

Eligible entities to receive this funding include nonprofit organizations, public benefit corporations, local or regional development corporations, tribal governments, and local and municipal government agencies. Eligible applicants may partner with for-profit retailers.

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “Since the pandemic, the Department has focused in on addressing the gaps in the food supply chain and connecting the dots between New Yorkers and our farmers. I am heartened to see the progress we have made so far, with well more than half a dozen programs and initiatives launched by our Governor, with support in the budget, that directly provide a boost to our farmers, reach our underserved communities, and strengthen our food system. We’re proud to build on that success with the launch of the Food Access Expansion Grant program, which will help us bring healthy, affordable foods to New York families who need it most.”

A webinar with additional information on the Food Access Expansion Grant Program will take place on Thursday, September 26 at 12 p.m. Registration is available online. The deadline to apply for the grant is Friday, November 22, 2024. Find additional information on funding opportunities here.

All questions about this funding opportunity must be submitted in writing to [email protected].

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “Every person, no matter their income or where they live, deserves to eat fresh, nutritious food and have an affordable place to shop for groceries in their community. Closing the gap on food insecurity is a top priority, especially in an Agriculture State like New York with a homegrown food supply as incredible as the one we have. The Food Access Expansion Grant Program will be an important tool in this fight, helping to expand food access in underserved communities across our state, including investing money back into our local farms. I thank the Governor for her partnership and look forward to seeing these grants connect the dots between locally-sourced food and families in need."

Assemblymember Donna Lupardo said, “In Broome County, and in places across the state, we are painfully aware of the many built in disparities when it comes to food access. I hope that eligible groups will take advantage of this new Food Access Expansion Grant Program. The funding can be used in a variety of ways, each designed to help communities increase the availability of fresh and healthy local food.”

The Food Access Expansion Grant Program is the newest initiative in an array of programs implemented by New York State to build a more resilient food system. New York continues to support several groundbreaking programs that focus on improving access to locally grown foods through its 2025 Budget, including the Nourish NY program, the 30 Percent NYS School Initiative for school meals, and the Farm-to School program. Additionally, this year’s Budget included the second round of funding as part of the Regional School Food Infrastructure Grant Program, which provides $50 million over five years to support regional cooking facilities that will facilitate the use of fresh New York State farm products in meal preparation for K-12 school children.

These investments build on the Governor’s commitment to boost demand for New York agricultural products, bolster New York's food supply chain, and ensure all New Yorkers can access fresh, local foods. This includes the Governor’s Executive Order 32 directing State agencies to increase the percentage of food sourced from New York farmers and producers to 30 percent of their total purchases within five years and raising the discretionary threshold for schools to purchase local food and food products from $20,000 to $150,000, a significant increase from that prior threshold.

New York State continues to prioritize increasing access to food for all New Yorkers through a number of programs and initiatives, including the enhanced FreshConnect Fresh2You initiative, the Farmers’ Market Nutrition Programs and the recently announced increased benefit for WIC participants, the Urban Farms and Community Gardens Grants Programs, and more. The Department also administers the New York Food for New York Families program, a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)-funded program that provides a boost to New York farmers, increases communities’ access to local foods and further strengthens New York’s food system.

Learn about the Department’s programs and initiatives focused on providing new markets for farmers, increasing food access to underserved communities, and building healthier communities.