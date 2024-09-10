First Lady Casey DeSantis Highlights Hope Florida’s Role with the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice

GREENVILLE, Fla.—Yesterday, First Lady Casey DeSantis was joined by Department of Juvenile Justice Secretary Eric Hall and Hope Navigators to highlight services offered by Hope Florida – A Pathway to Potential, Hope Florida’s juvenile justice program. Offerings include preventative resources for at-risk youth and their families and assistance for youth preparing to re-enter their home communities after leaving the juvenile justice system.

“Hope Navigators are helping youth in the juvenile justice system find new passions and address obstacles in life,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “Thanks to Hope Florida, youth and parents of at-risk youth have an outlet for resources and assistance to prevent and address issues that stand in the way of success.”

“Since DJJ joined Hope Florida, our Hope Navigators have provided support to hundreds of youth and families to identify, navigate, and overcome barriers to success in their lives,” said Florida Department of Juvenile Justice Secretary Eric Hall. “In addition to the Department’s prevention, early intervention, and rehabilitative efforts, Hope Florida unlocks new opportunities for youth by tapping into helping hands in the CarePortal to meet immediate needs with the assistance of Hope Navigators.

The First Lady visited Joann Bridges Youth Academy, a DJJ residential program, where she met with some of the program’s current residents and spoke with Hope Navigators. During the visit, the First Lady engaged with the youth to learn more about their future goals after leaving the juvenile justice system.

Since Hope Florida’s expansion to the Department of Juvenile Justice in 2023, DJJ Hope Navigators have assisted families and youth who are struggling with truancy, poor academic performance, and behavioral issues. Hope Florida bolsters the Department’s existing services to address the needs of Florida’s youth and contribute to prevention, early intervention, and rehabilitation.

Floridians in need of support can connect with Hope Florida by visiting www.HopeFlorida.com or calling the Hope Line (833-GET-HOPE). Organizations interested in joining Hope Florida’s Network of partners and the CarePortal can visit www.HopeFlorida.com.

###