Zebra Pen U.S. Launches Their Newest Creative Product Addition: MILDLINER Mix

Zebra Pen has launched its newest creative product addition, the MILDLINER Mix. MILDLINER Mix features two of your favorite MILDLINER inks in one highlighter.

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zebra Pen Corp., a global leader in the writing instrument industry, is proud to announce the launch of its newest creative product addition: MILDLINER Mix.

MILDLINER is a fan-favorite brand for planners and creators globally. It’s latest innovation is the fun and creative MILDLINER Mix. MILDLINER Mix features two favorite of MILDLINER, the inks in one highlighter, with a unique chisel tip allowing you to create broad strokes and fine lines. A great tool for highlighting, lettering, and adding depth and distinction to your work. Available in 6 color combinations, for just the “write” pop of color.

"We're thrilled to introduce the new Mildliner Mix, a product designed to inspire creativity and color expression”, says Ken Newman Zebra Pen VP of Marketing “Our team has worked tirelessly to blend the perfect shades that not only stand out but also seamlessly complement one another. Whether you're a student, artist, or professional, the Mildliner Mix offers the versatility and vibrancy to make your work truly pop."

Mildliner Mix is available in 3pk and 6pk assortments, as well as single color dozen box quantities. Mildliner Mix comes in the following color combinations: Red & Gold, Magenta & Apricot, Coral Pink & Yellow, Lavender & Summer Green, Lavender & Fuchsia, and Fuchsia & Pink and is available at select retailers and zebrapen.com.

To learn more about this innovative new item and all of Zebra’s wide range of essential and creative writing and marking products visit zebrapen.com.

About Zebra Pen Corporation

Zebra Pen Corporation was founded in New York in August 1982 as an independent corporation wholly owned by Zebra Co., Ltd., of Tokyo, Japan. A New Jersey-based writing instrument manufacturer, Zebra Pen Corporation’s mission is to distribute products that are of the highest quality, providing value to consumers and meeting their overall writing and creative needs with a wide variety of products. Zebra Pen Corporation offers a full line of writing and creative products, including ballpoint pens, gel pens, rollerball pens, mechanical pencils, highlighters, porous pens/markers and brush pens. Today, with over 40 years of excellence behind them, Zebra Pen Corporation is leading the way with a wide range of quality writing and creative products including the STEEL®, SARASA®, Z-Grip®, CLiCKART™, and MILDLINER™ brands. For more information, visit zebrapen.com.

