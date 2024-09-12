BioSteel Partners with Ontario Minor Hockey Association to Support Future Hockey Stars

BioSteel rinkside during the BioSteel Next-Gen Camp 2024

BioSteel joins forces with OMHA to sponsor U16 AAA Showcase and provide hydration support to youth hockey players across Ontario.

Partnering with the OMHA allows us to support young athletes at every level, providing clean hydration for their journey on and off the ice.” — Dan Crosby, CEO of BioSteel

TORONTO, CANADA, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BioSteel , a leading Canadian brand in clean, healthy hydration and sports nutrition, is proud to announce its exciting new partnership with the Ontario Minor Hockey Association ( OMHA ). This collaboration marks BioSteel’s role as the presenting sponsor of the OMHA U16 AAA Showcase and will provide gifts for all AAA players, as well as support for OMHA’s annual "Hockey is Fun" tournament and Championships.The OMHA U16 AAA Showcase, one of the most anticipated events of the season, brings together all 20 OMHA U16 AAA teams for a competitive weekend under one roof. Set to take place from November 8 to 10 at the Garnet B. Rickard Recreation Complex in Bowmanville, this one-of-a-kind event will see players showcase their talents in front of OHL scouts during their critical draft year. As part of the partnership, BioSteel will supply MVP prizing for each game and host on-site activations for all in attendance, further enriching the experience for both players and fans.In addition to the U16 AAA Showcase, BioSteel will provide U10-U18 AAA players with premium hydration products, including water bottles, towels, and helmet stickers. Teams will also have access to exclusive discounts on online orders throughout the season and receive early access to new product launches. This partnership goes beyond the elite level of hockey, as BioSteel will also support the OMHA’s "Hockey is Fun" tournament, ensuring recreational players enjoy clean hydration and nutrition products during this fun-filled weekend in December."As a Canadian brand deeply rooted in the world of sports, we’re thrilled to partner with the OMHA to fuel the future of hockey," said Dan Crosby, Owner of BioSteel. "This partnership isn’t just about providing top-tier hydration—it’s about empowering young athletes in their journeys, whether they’re competing in the AAA U16 Showcase or simply having fun in recreational play. We’re excited to support these athletes at such crucial moments in their careers."Ian Taylor, Executive Director of the OMHA, added: “We are excited to welcome BioSteel’s support for minor hockey. Having BioSteel on board will enhance the AAA Showcase weekend, and our players will benefit from their products all season long. This partnership will contribute to a more dynamic and enjoyable experience for all involved.”BioSteel will continue to play a prominent role in the OMHA Championships, providing player gifts across four weekends in March and April. With thousands of athletes competing for the prestigious #RedHats prize, BioSteel’s presence will help ensure players are fueled and ready to perform at their best.For more information, please visit www.BioSteel.ca About BioSteelBioSteel is a leading sports hydration company committed to providing the cleanest, most effective products for athletes of all levels. Backed by science and trusted by top athletes, BioSteel’s products are formulated to fuel high performance, helping athletes reach their peak while staying hydrated and healthy.About the Ontario Minor Hockey AssociationThe OMHA governs minor hockey within Ontario, overseeing nearly 300,000 players annually. The OMHA is dedicated to developing players of all skill levels and ensuring they can enjoy the sport in a safe, fun, and competitive environment.

