June 2024 General Fund Receipts

Gross General Fund receipts for June 2024 totaled $873.5 million, a decrease of $202.8 million or 18.8 percent compared to the same period last year. Fiscal year-to-date, gross General Fund receipts totaled $11,779 million. This is $265.9 million more when compared to last year, for a year-to-date growth of 2.3 percent. The estimate for Fiscal Year 2024 is an increase of 0.6 percent. Access June 2024 General Funds Receipts Memo

