Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,792 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,326 in the last 365 days.

June 2024 General Fund Receipts

Gross General Fund receipts for June 2024 totaled $873.5 million, a decrease of $202.8 million or 18.8 percent compared to the same period last year.  Fiscal year-to-date, gross General Fund receipts totaled $11,779 million.  This is $265.9 million more when compared to last year, for a year-to-date growth of 2.3 percent.  The estimate for Fiscal Year 2024 is an increase of 0.6 percent.

Access June 2024 General Funds Receipts Memo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

June 2024 General Fund Receipts

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more