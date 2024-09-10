Burgum: ND protests BLM’s Resource Management Plan as a threat to grid reliability, energy security

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum today announced the state is protesting the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) updated Resource Management Plan (RMP) for North Dakota, warning that it would negatively impact electrical grid reliability and national security while raising energy costs for consumers.

The protest contains input from more than a dozen state agencies and elected officials who thoroughly reviewed the draft RMP after it was filed earlier this year. The finalized RMP would block leasing on over 4 million acres, or nearly 99%, of federal coal acreage in North Dakota and also close off 213,100 acres, or 44%, of federally owned fluid mineral acreage from leasing.

In a cover letter filed with the protest, Burgum noted that North Dakota has been a responsible steward of the state’s abundant natural resources, and that the RMP stands in “stark conflict” with the state’s core interests, economy and governance. The plan conflicts with state and local laws, regulations and policies establishing North Dakota’s priorities for responsible natural resource development and utilization, and it would impede access and development of state and private minerals, including significant critical and rare earth minerals.

“This overreaching plan from the Biden-Harris administration threatens our nation’s energy security and puts the long-term reliability and affordability of our power grid at risk by placing thousands of oil, gas and coal acres off-limits to leasing. It’s also a huge missed opportunity for the federal government, which could earn billions of dollars from those leases and use that revenue to ease the burden on American taxpayers,” Burgum said. “Instead of driving up energy costs for consumers with this proposed RMP, we urge BLM to select an alternative plan that ensures proper resource development, respects state’s rights and is consistent with federal law, sound science and economic realities.”

Burgum also announced that he separately will exercise his authority to challenge the RMP through an appeal process reserved only for governors.