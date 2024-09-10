Premier MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae launches Integrated Public Service Month, 12 Sept

Free State launch of the Integrated Public Service Month

The Premier of the Free State MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae will preside over the Free State Launch of the Integrated Public Service Month, on 12 September 2024, at O.R Tambo House, in Bloemfontein.

The 2024 Integrated Public Service Month (IPSM) celebrations are geared towards the renewed sense of purpose for the priorities of the 7th Administration. The annual observance, serves as a time to strengthen the resolve to rebuild trust in Government's

most important tasks of building a public service capable of improving the delivery of public services to the citizens of South Africa, under the theme: “A Government at work for you” from 02 September to 06 October 2024.

The 2024 IPSM theme underscores the pressing need to address the concerning decline in the public's confidence in the effectiveness of our government's service delivery machinery. Thus, the concerted focus is to recognize the dedication of the

people delivering the services, inspect the capability of our systems, and engage with the service beneficiaries for feedback on their experiences of government services.

In the context of celebrating the 30 years of our democracy, the September month will be used to rebuild trust and showcasing confidence in the public service by:

• sharing with the public what is working well;

• the new interventions/innovations put in place;

• Identifying and acknowledging the existing challenges that will be addressed by putting plans in place to address them in the shortest time possible;

• Conducting service delivery monitoring visits to the service delivery sites to identify the weaknesses in the implementation of policies, identify capability challenges, and make recommendations to address the findings over the current Medium Term Development Plan (MTDP) period;

• Recognise the dedication of public servants in discharging their responsibilities and entrenching an ethical and accountable culture in the public service.

“The Integrated Public Service Month remains pivotal in improving government services, as it creates opportunities for the public service to enhance public participation endeavours in the development and implementation of government policies”, said the Premier of the Free State, MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae. “Our engagements as public servants must encourage an integrated implementation of programmes and solutions to service delivery challenges.”

The Launch will be held in a hybrid format, under the following arrangements:

Date: Thursday, 12 September 2024

Time: 10 AM

Venue: 8th Floor EXCO Auditorium, O.R Tambo House, Bloemfontein (Hybrid)



Acting Head of Communication

Setjhaba K. Maphalla

Contac: 071 302 2591

Email:setjhaba.maphalla@fspremier.gov.za

Director: Media Strategy and Liaison

Thabang Mokoka

Cell: 071 660 5401

Email: thabang.mokoka@fspremier.gov.za

Media Interviews, Coordination and RSVPs:

Pulane Tsupane

Media Strategy and News Services

Cell: 071 302 2595

Pulane.tsupane@fspremier.gov.za