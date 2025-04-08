Presidency on media accreditation for International Association of Women Judges Conference



President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday, 09 April 2025, address the International Association of Women Judges Conference (IAWJ) to be hosted in Cape Town, from 09 to 12 April 2025.

The Conference will be convened under the theme “Resilience: Women in Leadership to End Gender-Based Violence & Femicide”, and will bring together approximately 900 Judges, Magistrates, legal professionals and policymakers from across the world to address the global scourge of Gender-Based violence and femicide through judicial leadership and activisim.

The South African Chapter of the International Association of Women Judges (SAC-IAWJ) was established two decades ago in August 2004 and is a regional representative of the IAWJ.

Its membership comprises 350 female and male Judges and Magistrates, with legal professionals eligible to join the Association as friends of the Chapter.



It is advised that only bona fide media practitioners may apply for accreditation.



All fields in the media accreditation form must be completed. Incomplete forms will not be accepted. The accreditation form is available at https://mrs.gcis.gov.za/



The deadline for media accreditation is 09 April 2025 at 08h00. The deadline will not be extended, and late applications will not be accepted.

Enquiries on the media accreditation process:

GCIS: Themba Thobela – Themba@gcis.gov.za

The Presidency: Sydwell Mabasa - Sydwell@presidency.gov.za

Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ): Lusanda Ntuli - LNtuli@judiciary.org.za

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: Media@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAUpdate