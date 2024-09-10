MEC Kelso Makume revitalize township economy in Bethlehem, 12 Sept

MEC Makume to revitalize township economy

The Free State MEC for Finance, Economic Development and Tourism, Kelso "Toto" Makume together with departmental entities and Development Financial Institutions will on Thursday, 12 September 2024 embark on an interactive discussion with local businesses from Dihlabeng Local Municipality.

Dihlabeng Local Municipality is composed of five towns-Bethlehem, Paul Roux, Clarens, Rosendal and Fouriesburg.

This initiative seeks to assess the state of affairs within the SMMEs and provide necessary intervention, revive and restore the township economy.

MEC Makume will engage with the following business sectors: Tourism, automotive, salons, tuckshop owners, fashion designers & textile, bakery/culinary, agro-processing, and logistics.This will go a long way in resuscitating township businesses.

"The main objective of this intervention is not only to reignite enterprises but to respond to the triple challenges of poverty, inequality, and unemployment;to encourage SMMEs to start viable businesses and create jobs ," said MEC.

He further emphasized that his department and its entities are committed to assist SMMEs with necessary business skills, which include crafting business plans,and access to local and global markets.

The media is invited to attend.

Details are as follows:

Date: 12 September 2024

Venue: Roots Grill, Bohlokong-Bethlehem.

Time: 09h00

Media Inquiries: Mojalefa Mphapang (Head of Communications) on 0727126617

