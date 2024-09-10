Castle of our Skins Presents: Julia Perry Centennial Concerts & Panel Discussion

Castle of our Skins Presents: A Centennial Celebration of Julia Perry, beginning with a Panel Discussion on the intersection of race, gender and disability.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Castle of our Skins is proud to present a Centennial Celebration of Julia Perry, beginning with a Panel Discussion on the intersection of race, gender and disability on Monday, September 23rd from 6:30-8:00pm at Massachusetts College of Art and Design Design and Media Center Lecture Hall (621 Huntington Ave. Boston). This discussion is part of a multi-pronged, 100th birth year tribute (including concerts at the Tanglewood Learning Institute and the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum on Sept. 27th and 29th respectively).Event Details:Date: September 23, 2024Time: 6:30-8:00pmLocation: Massachusetts College of Art and Design Design and Media Center Lecture Hall (621 Huntington Ave. Boston)Panel Discussion: A conversation with disability advocates, artists and scholars, including Think Outside the Vox’s Christopher Robinson; President and CEO of SoulTouchin' Experiences LLC Keith Jones; violinist; educator; disability advocate Adrian Anatawan; and Managing Director of the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice Aja Burrell Wood.This panel and Centennial celebration aim to use arts as a vehicle to foster cultural curiosity, draw modern-day inspiration from Perry's prolific career, build actionable awareness on issues faced by artists of various intersecting identities, and advance intersectional racial justice through music, art, and conversation. This highly collaborative series of events involves contributions from disability advocates, artists, musicians, and scholars to bring Perry’s life and legacy to the forefront.“We are honored to celebrate Julia Perry's legacy through this comprehensive event that not only highlights her musical genius but also addresses important social issues,” said Ashleigh Gordon, Artistic Director of Castle of our Skins.Tickets: This panel is free with pre-registration encouraged. RSVP at www.givebutter.com/perrypanel . Purchase tickets for September 29th at www.gardnermuseum.org/calendar/weekend-concert-series-9.29.24 . Tickets for Tanglewood coming soon.About Castle of our SkinsFounded in 2013, Castle of our Skins is a Black arts institution dedicated to fostering cultural curiosity and celebrating Black artistry through music. In classrooms, concert halls, and beyond, Castle of our Skins invites Black heritage and culture exploration, spotlighting both unsung and celebrated figures of past and present. Learn more at castleskins.org

