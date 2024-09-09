Castle of our Skins Announces Season 12: Cultural Resonance

COOS, Boston’s leading concert and educational series dedicated to celebrating Black artistry through music, is delighted to announce its 2024-2025 season

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Castle of our Skins, Boston’s leading concert and educational series dedicated to celebrating Black artistry through music, is delighted to announce its 2024-2025 season: Cultural Resonance. This year marks its 12th season creating transformative events designed to foster cultural curiosity and amplify Black voices past and present. Highlights include:Julia Perry Centennial - Concert and DiscussionCentered around the life and work of Black, disabled 20th-century composer Julia Perry, Castle of our Skins presents a tribute concert featuring newly engraved and long forgotten gems by Perry and the women who inspired her.This 100th birthday celebration of chamber works - including her most beloved Stabat Mater - will be presented on Friday, September 27, 2024 at 7pm at the Linde Center for Music and Learning at the Tanglewood Learning Institute and on Sunday, September 29, 2024 at 1:30pm at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum.Preceding the performances, on Monday, September 23rd at 6:30pm at MassArt, will be a free panel discussion featuring disability advocates, musicians and scholars including Christopher Robinson, Keith Jones, Adrian Anantawan and Berklee professor Aja Burrell Wood. This multi-pronged project aims to inspire cultural curiosity and advance intersectional racial justice through music, art, and conversation.Kusha - US PremiereHeld on the eve of South African Day of Reconciliation, Castle of our Skins presents the US premiere of the audience-participatory, highly immersive and largely improvised work of South African composer Monthati Masebe. Grounded in African sound healing technologies and a desire to preserve South African indigenous soundscapes, Kusha will be presented, in partnership, with the Goethe Institut of Boston on Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 4pm.Renaissance - Intercollegiate Black Student Union FellowshipFor the fourth consecutive year, Castle of our Skins welcomes BSU students from local music colleges and conservatories to come together for fellowship, creative agency, professional development, and of course, music making. Inspired by a theme of “Renaissance,” students will collaboratively curate and perform in a capstone showcase Saturday, February 8, 2025, 7pm, at the BCA Plaza Theatre.Alchemy - Jonathan Bailey Holland Portrait ConcertEnsemble-in-Residence Castle of our Skins returns to the Longy School of Music for an immersive three-day residency focused on the music of Jonathan Bailey Holland. As part of the 6th annual residency with masterclasses, classroom visits, and affinity spaces, the ensemble will present a capstone portrait concert featuring chamber music from the composer on May 2, 2025 at 7pm. The showcase of Holland’s artistry will continue in Brattleboro, VT at the Brattleboro Music Center with a repeat performance on May 3, 2025 at 7pm.Shirley Graham du Bois Creative in Residence - Spring Capstone2025 marks the 200th birth year of abolitionist, poet, author Frances Ellen Watkins Harper. To celebrate her life and legacy this Spring, Castle of our Skins’ 2024-2025 Creative in Residence, poet Carmin Wong, will develop an artistic ode to the legendary figure, blending spoken word, history and the arts.“We are thrilled to present a season that not only highlights the incredible contributions of Black composers and artists but also fosters meaningful dialogue on intersectional issues,” said Ashleigh Gordon, Artistic Director of Castle of our Skins. “Each event is designed to inspire, educate, and create a lasting impact within our community.”For a complete schedule of events and ticket information, visit www.castleskins.org About Castle of Our SkinsFounded in 2013, Castle of our Skins is a Black arts institution dedicated to fostering cultural curiosity and celebrating Black artistry through music. In classrooms, concert halls, and beyond, Castle of our Skins invites Black heritage and culture exploration, spotlighting both unsung and celebrated figures of past and present.

