Case Against high-profile Texas judge Dismissed

The case against Judge Kelli Johnson was dismissed Tuesday

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CAUSE NO: 2516692The case against Judge Kelli Johnson , who faced allegations of driving under the influence, has been dismissed by special prosecutors. The motion to dismiss was filed yesterday after determining there was no alcohol or drugs in her system.“We commend the special prosecutors for doing the right thing by filing the motion to dismiss,” Chris Tritico , Johnson’s attorney said. “This was a case that should never have been filed. Judge Johnson had no alcohol on her breath or drugs in her system. There was, quite frankly, no probable cause to arrest her. We are relieved that the truth has come to light and look forward to Judge Johnson returning to her duties after recovering from a brain injury.”Judge Kelli Johnson has served in her position for 8 years. She was selected by her peers to serve as the Administrative Judge over the Criminal Board and she serves as a volunteer STAR (Success Through Addiction Recovery) judge over the young women’s docket. She also serves on the State of Texas’ Board of Texas Association of Specialty Courts.She has been on medical leave to recover from the brain injury and is expected to resume her duties soon.For media inquiries, please contact:Chris TriticoFASTEST CONTACT METHOD - ctritico@triticorainey.comOffice phone - 713-581-3399

