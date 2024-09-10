alt.ai develops AI content review system with D-CREATE

alt.ai develops AI content review system with D-CREATEーIntroducing and utilizing alt's AI technology for content review and verification in TV advertising production Overview of AI Examination SystemーA media content review system that utilizes D-CREATE's knowledge and experience and alt's AI technology

Introducing and utilizing alt's AI technology for content review and verification in TV advertising production

TOKYO, JAPAN, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- alt Inc. ( https://alt.ai/en/ ), the Japan-based developer and distributor of Personal Artificial Intelligence (P.A.I.️) and AI clone technology (head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kazutaka Yonekura), has strengthened and promoted its partnership with D-CREATE INC. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Yoshimitsu Tomita: hereinafter, D-CREATE) to apply AI in the direct marketing*1 field. Together, the two companies are developing a review and verification system that utilizes AI technology to automate the validation of content for both offline and online advertising, with a focus on TV infomercials*2, the system was launched in July 2024.The next goal for alt and D-CREATE is a proof of concept for a SaaS-type service for external customers, which we look forward to delivering by the end of 2024. This patent-pending system is unique in that it covers not only advertising content review, but also the required program reviews when broadcasting TV infomercials.Purpose of developing the AI Content Review SystemSince its founding over 20 years ago, D-CREATE has worked with numerous clients to produce high-performance advertising content, primarily TV infomercials. Examination negotiations have formed a key part of this work. Leveraging the knowledge it has cultivated in this space, D-CREATE has collaborated with alt to utilize its advanced AI technology. Through this development, we aim to create a new standard of quality in content review and verification—a field dependent on advanced technical skills and experience—as well as to boost efficiency and reduce the burden on D-CREATE's internal operations.The jointly created system utilizes alt's latest AI technologies such as natural-language dialogue recognition, video and still image recognition, OCR judgment recognition, and data verification/AI learning. By using AI to replace the time-consuming process of validating video and dialogue content, employees are freed up to focus on more value-creating tasks.Provision of AI Content Review SystemReview and verification is an important check function in advertising production, performed by veteran staff with specialized knowledge and experience at the media companies that distribute ad content. By introducing alt's AI technology, it was found that it would be possible to replace more than 80% of the human interaction in data verification and business processes with RPA—while at the same time improving the accuracy of verification, standardizing and stabilizing verification standards, and streamlining verification work.alt and D-CREATE plan to develop and provide a SaaS-based AI Content Review System not only for use within D-CREATE, but also for clients and business partners who conduct review and verification of TV content. This service will continue to be developed using alt's AI technologies including deep learning, large language models, and voice recognition, with the aim of launching during fiscal year 2024. Both companies look forward to combining their unique know-how and technologies to strengthen our AI business co-creation partnership structure.*1 What is direct marketing?Direct marketing is a marketing method in which companies communicate directly with consumers to promote the sale of products and services.It is widely used as an effective marketing activity to improve sales and brand loyalty, as it enables companies to efficiently build close relationships with customers by directly approaching their target consumers without intermediaries or retailers.*2 What is a TV shopping infomercial?A TV infomercial is a type of long advertisement in the form of a television program that provides detailed information about a product or service. The word is a combination of "information" and "commercial." While a typical television advertisement is about 30 to 60 seconds long, an infomercial can be broadcast for 60 seconds to 30 minutes, or even an hour. Infomercials generally take product orders in a direct sales format. This format is considered effective in promoting certain products and services because it can thoroughly convey the appeal of the product to the viewer.All company, product and service names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.For inquiries about LHTM-2/LHTM-OPT/GPT and other large language models solutionsAbout D-CREATE INC.D-CREATE is a marketing practice company that specializes in direct marketing within the Hakuhodo DY Holdings/Daiko Group. Since its founding in 2000, D-CREATE has demonstrated excellent "media production capabilities," "marketing capabilities," "contact center management capabilities, and CX consulting capabilities" in media and production for direct marketing, contact center management, and CRMs. By providing high customer value, D-CREATE serves as a hub for relationships between companies and consumers, supporting the business growth of its client companies and improving the experience for their customers.About alt Inc.Founded in November 2014, alt is a startup that "aims to free people from unproductive labor" by creating P.A.I.️ (Personal Artificial Intelligence) and AI clones. We also develop and provide various AI products that utilize our variety of foundational AI technologies, including generative AI, a proprietary LLM, and speech recognition technologies. As of April 2024, alt has raised over 10 billion yen.

