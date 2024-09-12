Alcott Global Honors Outstanding Achievements in the Global Supply Chain Industry with Leaders in Supply Chain Awards

Meet the Winners of Leaders in Supply Chain Awards - 2024

There are no celebrities in supply chain, only heroes, who are celebrated yearly at the Leaders in Supply Chain Awards 2024

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The annual Leaders in Supply Chain Awards, organized by the executive search company Alcott Global, celebrates and highlights the important work the supply chain leaders are doing on digitizing operations, decarbonization, and sustainability, as well as on creating a diverse and equitable environment for supply chain teams to thrive and excel.

During one month, supply chain practitioners worldwide submitted nominations for leaders they admire who have significantly contributed to their organization and the supply chain community in the past year.

The 2024 Leaders in Supply Chain Awards nominations closed in April, and 302 top industry professionals were nominated, a significant increase from 228 nominees in 2023. They represent 257 companies from 32 countries, 47% from North America & LATAM, 40% from Europe, and the remaining 13% from Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

Following the nominations, all eligible nominees were invited to submit detailed case studies, with supported evidence of their achievements highlighting:

• leadership both personal philosophy and actions/impact on the team (direct reports), company, customers, suppliers, and industry

• digital transformation success stories: planning, execution, visibility - in physical or information processes areas

• projects with significant impact on the environment, social responsibility, equity, circularity, renewables, waste

• diversity breakthroughs: gender, race, ethnicity, sexual preference, personality types

This year’s awards ceremony took place on September 12, 2024, in a virtual event broadcast.

"The supply chain industry is looking up to the incredible success stories of individuals and teams who keep the world moving. The Leaders in Supply Chain Awards 2024 honors those who inspire their teams, embrace digital technologies, drive sustainability, exhibit outstanding leadership, and achieve significant business goals," says Radu Palamariu, Group CEO at Alcott Global. "I'm thrilled to see so many impactful names, both familiar and new, and I look forward to sharing more about their contributions and meeting them soon."

The Top 30 Supply Chain Leaders, winners of this year’s edition of the Leaders of Supply Chain Awards, were identified through the detailed reviews and assessments of the jury formed by ten industry experts and professors:

• Beth Morgan, Founder & CEO of boom!

• Cheryl Capps, Former CSCO, Corning

• Daniel Stanton, Founder and CEO Mr. Supply Chain

• Deborah Dull, Vice President, Global Supply Chain Sustainability Leader, Genpact

• Kai Hoberg, Professor, SCM Kuehne University

• Knut Alicke, Partner, McKinsey & Company

• Michelle Wen, Former Chief Global Purchasing & Supply Chain Officer and Member of the Executive Committee, Stellantis

• Michael Corbo, Former Chief Supply Chain Officer, Colgate-Palmolive

• Radu Palamariu, Group CEO of Alcott Global

• Vineet Khanna, Former Global Head of Supply Chain, Nestlé

The jury members reviewed the case studies submitted by the eligible nominees, and their evaluations contributed 75% of the total score. The remaining 25% of the score was determined by votes from over 2,000 C-level executives invited to cast their votes. This approach ensures impartiality in the evaluation process and measures the nominees' impact in the industry beyond their organizations.

The awards have been promoted via PR initiatives, social media engagement, and an outdoor campaign in Times Square, as well as internally in the organizations where these leaders operate.

For the complete list of nominees or for more information about the 2024 event, please visit the official website: https://gala.makersmovers.com/leaders-in-supply-chain-2024/

The highlights of Leaders in Supply Chain Awards 2023 can be found here: https://gala.makersmovers.com/2023-highlights/

About Alcott Global

Alcott Global provides executive search solutions for key positions at all pillars of end-to-end value chains, from general management to overall supply chain operations, including non-executive board roles.

Through Supplify, Alcott Global matches corporations with the top tech companies to drive change in supply chain and logistics. In the Makers & Movers face-to-face events, Alcott Global brings together value chain executives to connect, collaborate, and innovate—forums focused on business value creation.

