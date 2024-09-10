Hydro-Pressure and Pack Expands Fresh Food Access with Twinsburg Launch

Hydro-Pressure and Pack Logo Thomas Lane, Hydro-Pressure and Pack Founder

High-Pressure Processing Facility to Serve Ohio, the Midwest, and the East Coast

TWINSBURG, OH, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hydro-Pressure and Pack (HP+P) today announced the grand opening of its full-service high-pressure processing and temperature-controlled warehouse facility for food and beverage manufacturers in Twinsburg. Launched by 20-year food industry entrepreneur Thomas Lane, the company’s mission is to expand equitable access to fresh food.

“We are passionate about expanding access to fresh food while reducing food waste and enhancing growth opportunities for food and beverage companies and grocers,“ said Thomas Lane, president of Hydro-Pressure and Pack. “With this cost-effective technology, we can eliminate many barriers that companies face and bring fresh food to more people, including vulnerable children and seniors.”

Recognized by the FDA and the USDA as a food safety intervention technology, high-pressure processing uses high-pressure and low temperatures to preserve food without chemical preservatives, heat, or freezing. This process retains nutritional value, quality, color, and flavor and extends shelf-life by up to 10 times.

“From startups to established 100-year-old food and beverage companies, high-pressure processing can be a game changer,” said Bob McCoy, sales account executive for Hydro-Pressure and Pack. “It levels the field for companies of every size and helps them reach new markets more affordably and efficiently.”

Previously unavailable in the region, HP+P brings high-pressure processing, co-packing, and warehousing to food and beverage companies, grocers, K-12 schools, senior services providers, and pet food companies across Ohio, the Midwest, and the East Coast. The company also aims to create an estimated 30 new jobs in the next three years through an Ohio Means Jobs grant.

“We are the only company in the region with the capacity to provide these services,” said Debbie Hybil, operations coordinator for Hydro-Pressure and Pack. “These capabilities, along with the shortest lead times in the industry, empower us to partner with companies in new ways while expanding fresh-food access.”

HP+P will host a private grand opening on Thursday, October 10, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at its Twinsburg headquarters. Special guest speakers include Summit County executive Ilene Shapiro, Twinsburg Township’s Trustee Chairman Jamie Defabio, and MAGNET’s excellence service director Bass Khoury.

About Hydro-Pressure and Pack

Hydro-Pressure and Pack (HP+P) is a full-service high-pressure processing, co-packing, and temperature-controlled warehouse facility for food and beverage companies located in Twinsburg, Ohio. The company’s mission is to expand equitable access to fresh food. Recognized by the FDA and the USDA as a food safety intervention technology, high-pressure processing preserves food without chemical preservatives, heat, or freezing. This technology retains nutritional value, quality, color, and flavor and extends shelf-life by up to 10 times. HP+P serves food and beverage companies, grocers, K-12 schools, senior services providers, and pet food companies across Ohio, the Midwest, and the East Coast.

